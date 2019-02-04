Theater events worth seeking out in New York City this week

Wall of Glass Reading

If you're a theater fan, mark your calendars: there's plenty to do when it comes to stage performances in New York City this week, from a look into the life of activist Gloria Steinem to an improvised comedy show.---Tonight, head to the Stephen Wise Free Synagogue for a reading ofThe play focuses on the tragedies of the Holocaust and the lasting effects on an Israeli dancer, Rachel, and her estranged family. The reading is in conjunction with The Israeli Artists Project, a nonprofit theater company.Monday, Feb. 4, 6:30-9 p.m.Stephen Wise Free Synagogue, 30 W. 68th St.FreeTuesday, follow along as down-on-his-luck Josh Cohen, recently robbed of everything but a Neil Diamond CD, attempts to turn his luck around in this pop-rock musical. You can catch it at off-Broadway's Westside Theatre.Tuesday, Feb. 5, 7 p.m.The Westside Theatre - Downstairs Theatre, 407 W. 43rd St.$39On Thursday, catch a performance of. The play focuses on the Vietnam War resistance efforts of two sibling priests and a few of their parishioners.Thursday, Feb. 7, 7:30 p.m.Abrons Arts Center, 466 Grand St.$29Wednesday, enjoy a deep dive into the life and efforts of equal-opportunity champion, Gloria Steinem.is written by Tony-nominee, Emily Mann, and directed by Tony-winner, Diane Paulus.Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2 p.m.Daryl Roth Theatre, 101 E. 15th St.$49Also on Wednesday, enjoy an interactive comedy theater event with Emmy and Peabody Award winner Paul Mercurio. During the unscripted show, Mercurio talks with the audience and improvises all the way.Wednesday, Feb. 6, 8 p.m.Actors' Temple Theatre, 339 W. 47th St.$20