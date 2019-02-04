Theater events worth seeking out in New York City this week

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
Wall of Glass Reading
Tonight, head to the Stephen Wise Free Synagogue for a reading of Wall of Glass. The play focuses on the tragedies of the Holocaust and the lasting effects on an Israeli dancer, Rachel, and her estranged family. The reading is in conjunction with The Israeli Artists Project, a nonprofit theater company.
When: Monday, Feb. 4, 6:30-9 p.m.
Where: Stephen Wise Free Synagogue, 30 W. 68th St.
Price: Free
The Other Josh Cohen
Tuesday, follow along as down-on-his-luck Josh Cohen, recently robbed of everything but a Neil Diamond CD, attempts to turn his luck around in this pop-rock musical. You can catch it at off-Broadway's Westside Theatre.
When: Tuesday, Feb. 5, 7 p.m.
Where: The Westside Theatre - Downstairs Theatre, 407 W. 43rd St.
Price: $39
The Trial of the Catonsville Nine
On Thursday, catch a performance of The Trial of the Catonsville Nine. The play focuses on the Vietnam War resistance efforts of two sibling priests and a few of their parishioners.
When: Thursday, Feb. 7, 7:30 p.m.
Where: Abrons Arts Center, 466 Grand St.
Price: $29
Gloria: A Life
Wednesday, enjoy a deep dive into the life and efforts of equal-opportunity champion, Gloria Steinem. Gloria: A Life is written by Tony-nominee, Emily Mann, and directed by Tony-winner, Diane Paulus.
When: Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2 p.m.
Where: Daryl Roth Theatre, 101 E. 15th St.
Price: $49
Permission to Speak
Also on Wednesday, enjoy an interactive comedy theater event with Emmy and Peabody Award winner Paul Mercurio. During the unscripted show, Mercurio talks with the audience and improvises all the way.
When: Wednesday, Feb. 6, 8 p.m.
Where: Actors' Temple Theatre, 339 W. 47th St.
Price: $20
