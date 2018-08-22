NEW YORK (WABC) --Love to #RoséAllDay but can't make it to Napa this year? Rosé Mansion has you covered.
The Rosé Mansion in Midtown Manhattan treats participants to tastings of wines from around the world -- and they can even make their own custom rosés!
The 14 unique rooms give visitors the opportunity to learn about rosé, from the science behind it to the regions where it is most commonly produced.
Rosé aficionados can also enjoy photo ops with a giant chandelier, a bar filled with hot pink sand and a bathtub full of roses, all perfect for Instagram.
The pop up ends in a wine bar that offers 120 different kinds of rosé.
The Rosé Mansion will be opened through October at 445 5th Avenue, near Bryant Park.
Tickets range from $35 to $45. Visit www.rosewinemansion.com for more details.
