NEW YEAR'S EVE

Times Square New Year's Eve ball gets 192 new crystals for 2018

2018 is coming to a close, and the Times Square New Year's Eve Ball is getting ready for its big day. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

By Eyewitness News
TIMES SQUARE, Manhattan (WABC) --
2018 is coming to a close, and the Times Square New Year's Eve Ball is getting ready for its big day.

Workers will install 192 new Waterford Crystals on this year's sphere at 11:00 a.m.

The nearly 12,000-pound ball is covered with more than 2,600 crystals triangles that vary in size.

The theme for this year's crystal design is the "Gift of Harmony" and will utilize small rosette cuts flowing into each other.

In 2017, the "Gift of Serenity" design was installed, which when finished looked like butterflies flying above a meadow.

