OSCARS

Time's Up movement highlights diversity, inclusivity during moment at the Oscars

EMBED </>More Videos

Ashley Judd, Annabella Sciorra and Salma Hayek took to the Oscars stage Sunday to address diversity and inclusivity.

LOS ANGELES --
As the Time's Up movement continues to make ripples through Hollywood, a moment was given at the Oscars to highlight the impact diversity and inclusivity can make at the movies.

Actresses Ashley Judd, Annabella Sciorra and Salma Hayek took to the Oscars stage Sunday to address the cause. The three women were also part of the many who accused entertainment mogul Harvey Weinstein of sexual assault and harassment.

"We salute those unstoppable spirits who kicked ass and broke through the biased perceptions against their gender, their race and ethnicity to tell their stories," Hayek said.

A video was played that featured trailblazers who created diverse and successful movies, shorts, documentaries, screenplays and direction.

Movies such as "Black Panther," "The Big Sick" and "Get Out" were highlighted as well as the classic duo "Thelma and Louise."

Geena Davis, who starred in the hit movie, said it was groundbreaking at the time.

"When Thelma and Louise came out, the huge prediction in the press came out that this changes everything. 'We're going to see so many more movies starring female actors' - that didn't happen. This is now that moment," she said.

Director Ava DuVernay, who is also one of the pivotal forces behind the Time's Up legal defense fund, said now is the time to tell people's stories who come from different creeds, colors and backgrounds.

"You can deconstruct the very way that people see themselves and the way that they are seen," she said.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentOscarsaward showsmovie newsmoviessexual misconductharvey weinstein
Related
As awards season wraps up, what's next for Time's Up?
OSCARS
New museum devoted to movies coming soon
Oscars: There will be a new category for popular film
Pink stars in People's Beautiful Issue
Robert Lopez achieves unprecedented 'double EGOT'
Frances McDormand's Oscar stolen at Governors Ball
More Oscars
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
This 'mansion' lets you drink rosé in picture-perfect paradise
Madonna defends herself after Aretha Franklin tribute fallout
Argento denies assault, claims Anthony Bourdain made payment
Jennifer Lopez wows at the MTV VMAs
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
Several injured in multi-vehicle crash in Edison
8 Rutgers football players charged with credit card scheme
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Show More
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Staten Island set to face Honolulu in the Little League World Series
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More than 50 animals rescued in NJ animal cruelty investigation
More News