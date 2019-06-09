Arts & Entertainment

'To Tell the Truth' premieres Sunday on Channel 7

By
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Her job description is 'Scorekeeper', but 'To Tell the Truth', Mama Doris is more like a sidekick, and she has even described her role on the game show as 'Co-Star', alongside her son Anthony Anderson.

"I stole the show from him. I get more laughs than he do," she said.

Together, they breathe new life into a format that's been around for more than 60 years.

Like the original game, celebrity panelists must determine which of three contestants is telling the truth, about an unusual profession.

Today's episodes are double the length of the old show.

Anthony and his mother have injected more fun into the proceedings.

As entertaining as this game may be, a conversation with these two is even more fun, as I discovered during a recent trip to L.A.

Sandy: "Who's funnier?"
Doris: "I am."

Sandy: "Is that real?"
Doris: "Yeah."
Sandy: "I've heard you say that before."
Doris: "Cuz he need a script and I'm natural."
Anthony:"Yes, you are, Mama."
Sandy: "Do you have any filter?"
Both: "No!"

Doris Anderson once turned down an invitation to meet President Barack Obama to go play bingo in Las Vegas.

"You know, bingo or Barack, I'm choosing bingo," said Anthony.

She didn't end up meeting him. "As long as they met him, that's fine with me. I have never met any President, so, said Doris.

"All the more reason to meet the first black President of the United States of America, Mother," said Anthony.

Mom's decision didn't surprise him, but in a rare serious moment both will tell you that working together has enhanced their relationship.

"The life that my mother is living now as an entertainer is something she has always wanted, and I am in a position to help her live out those dreams," said Anthony.


