TODAY: NY, NJ and CT residents can audition for 'American Idol'

The series will return in spring 2021 for its fourth season on ABC welcoming back host Ryan Seacrest and judges Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, and Luke Bryan in the search for the next superstar!
The show is now hosting an "Idol Across America" live virtual audition tour!
The remote auditions are happening across all 50 states and Washington D.C., giving hopefuls the chance to showcase their talents to an "American Idol" producer.
Tri-State hopefuls will have the chance to audition on Aug. 30.
Staying true to Idol's audition process, singers will get real-time feedback from producers during their virtual audition.
In May, Just Sam was crowned the season three winner of "American Idol." Now, the singer is giving aspiring Idols tips on how to ace their audition.
To sign up for a chance to virtually audition for "American Idol," visit americanidol.com/auditions.
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts Submit a News Tip