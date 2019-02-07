Top budget travel picks: New York City to Austin

The self-proclaimed "Live Music Capital of the World" is home to many students, artists and musicians, along with a booming tech industry, and a classic Texas barbecue and Tex-Mex food scene. Despite its growth, Austin seeks to maintain its eccentric local vibe, with plenty of independent businesses and a strong commitment to the local environment. Austin hosts numerous festivals throughout the year and boasts more music venues per capita than any other city in the U.S. The list of local attractions also includes extensive theaters, museums and outdoor spaces like parks, lakes and waterways.
Thankfully, there are plenty of relatively inexpensive flights between New York City and Austin. We pulled from travel site Skyscanner to provide you with a short list of flights and hotels handpicked with the trendy adventurer in mind.
(Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in the articles may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions. Prices and availability are subject to change.)
Flight deals to Austin
Currently, the cheapest flights between New York City and Austin are if you leave on Feb. 27 and return from Texas on March 2. Spirit Airlines currently has tickets for $143, roundtrip.
There are also deals to be had in March. If you fly out of New York City on March 4 and return from Austin on March 6, Spirit Airlines can get you there and back for $145 roundtrip.
Top Austin hotels
To plan your accommodations, here are some of Austin's top-rated hotels, that we selected from Skyscanner's listings based on price and customer satisfaction.
The AT&T Executive Education and Conference Center (1900 University Ave.)
Photo: Trip by Skyscanner
For an all-around top recommendation, consider The AT&T Executive Education and Conference Center. The hotel has a 4.8-star rating on Skyscanner, and rooms are currently available for $129.
Located on the south side of the University of Texas campus, the AT&T Education and Conference center offers luxury hotel amenities and full conference center facilities.
The Hotel Ella (1900 Rio Grande)
Photo: Trip by Skyscanner
Another 4.8-star option is The Hotel Ella. Rooms are currently set at $199/night.
The Driskill - in the Unbound Collection by Hyatt (604 Brazos St.)
Photo: Trip by Skyscanner
A third option is The Driskill - in the Unbound Collection by Hyatt. With a 4.5-star rating on Skyscanner, the hotel is one of the most luxurious in the city. Rooms are currently listed for $129/night.
A landmark in downtown Austin, this legendary hotel was built in 1886 as the showplace for cattle baron Jesse Driskill and has since become synonymous with traditional Texas hospitality.
Top picks for dining and drinking
Austin has plenty of top-notch dining options. Here are a few of the most popular, according to Skyscanner.
Uchi (801 S. Lamar Blvd.)
Photo: Trip by Skyscanner
If you're looking for a local favorite, head to Uchi, which has an average of 4.9 stars out of 104 reviews on Skyscanner.
The restaurant combines local seasonal ingredients with an infinite spectrum of seafood from around the globe. Uchi invites diners to explore their gastronomic boundaries by pairing traditional Japanese offerings with new and refreshing flavors and textures.
"Amazing sushi," wrote visitor Katie. "It's up there against anything you'll have in San Francisco, New York City or elsewhere."
Hopdoddy Burger Bar (1400 S. Congress Ave.)
Photo: Trip by Skyscanner
Another popular dining destination is Hopdoddy Burger Bar, with 4.7 stars from 127 reviews.
"This place is popular so there may be a line but it moves pretty fast and is totally worth it," wrote reviewer Heidi.
Franklin Barbecue (900 E. 11th)
Also worth considering is Franklin Barbecue.
"All the hype for this all-American meal," wrote Helena. "It was the No. 1 thing to do while visiting Austin."
Featured Austin attractions
Austin is also full of sites to visit and explore. Here are two popular attractions to round out your trip, again from Skyscanner's listings.
Barton Springs Pool (2201 Barton Springs Road)
Photo: Trip by Skyscanner
First up is Barton Springs Pool.
As one of Austin's finest attractions, Barton Springs Pool is the perfect outing for those hot Texas days or even the cool ones. Maintaining a comfortable 68 degrees Fahrenheit all year, you will enjoy a 100 percent natural swimming experience with no chlorine.
Lady Bird Lake Hike-and-Bike Trail (Lady Bird Lake)
Photo: Trip by Skyscanner
Lastly, spend some time at Lady Bird Lake Hike-and-Bike Trail.
"A wonderful body of water in the center of the city," wrote visitor Nici. "Paddle boarding and kayaking are the most often activities around Lady Bird Lake and I do suggest trying them at least once."