Top budget travel picks: New York City to Jacksonville

The largest city by area in the U.S., Jacksonville enjoys wide-open spaces and operates the largest urban park system in the country. Centered on the St. Johns River, the city's extensive waterways draw residents and visitors alike for a variety of water sports and leisure activities. And with modest prices and room to grow, Jacksonville is attracting a burgeoning arts scene, and hosts major music festivals and cultural events throughout the year.
Using travel site Skyscanner, we've sifted through the cheapest flights between New York City and Jacksonville in the next few months, including some popular hotel options and highly reviewed local attractions.
---
Cheapest Jacksonville flights
The cheapest flights between New York City and Jacksonville are if you leave on January 11 and return from Florida on January 13. jetBlue currently has roundtrip tickets for $176.
There are also deals to be had in December. If you fly out of New York City on December 2 and return from Jacksonville on December 4, American Airlines can get you there and back for $190 roundtrip.
Top Jacksonville hotels
To plan your stay, here are two of Jacksonville's top-rated hotels, according to Skyscanner, that we selected based on price, proximity to things to do, and customer satisfaction.
The One Ocean Resort & Spa (1 Ocean Blvd.)
Photo: Trip by Skyscanner
For an all-around top recommendation, consider The One Ocean Resort & Spa. The hotel has a 4.8-star rating on Skyscanner, and rooms are currently available for $179.
Hyatt Regency Jacksonville Riverfront (225 E. Coast Line Drive)
Photo: Trip by Skyscanner
A second option is Hyatt Regency Jacksonville Riverfront. The 4.6-star hotel has rooms for $139/night.
Featured Jacksonville restaurants
Don't miss Jacksonville's food scene, with plenty of popular spots to get your fill of local cuisine. Here are a few of the top-rated eateries from Skyscanner's listings.
Fantastic Fudge (218 Centre St.)
Photo: Trip by Skyscanner
Let's start with the essentials: dessert. For a popular option, check out Fantastic Fudge, which has an average of 4.8 stars out of 28 reviews on Skyscanner.
"This is a very popular downtown favorite," wrote visitor Tony. "It is very busy, so be patient."
Ruth's Chris Steak House (814 A1A North, Suite 103)
If you're looking for a local favorite restaurant pick, head to Ruth's Chris Steak House, with five stars from 11 reviews.
Salt (4750 Amelia Island Parkway, Amelia Island)
Photo: Trip by Skyscanner
Also worth considering is Salt, which is one of five dining options at the Ritz-Carlton.
TacoLu (1712 Beach Blvd.)
Photo: Trip by Skyscanner
Finally, there's TacoLu.
"If I had only one restaurant to go to for the rest of my life, it would this place," wrote Alyssa."I wish I was able to give more than five stars because that's how amazing this place is."
What to see and do in Jacksonville
Jacksonville is also full of sites to visit and explore. Here are some popular attractions to round out your trip, again from Skyscanner's listings.
Historic Fernandina
Photo: Trip by Skyscanner
First up is Historic Fernandina.
Fort Clinch State Park (Fernandina Beach)
Photo: Trip by Skyscanner
Fort Clinch State Park is another popular destination.
"Ride it, bike it, or walk it, it is a beautiful park with so much nature to see. The fort itself is worth a day of exploration," wrote visitor Marian.
The Amelia Island Trail (Fernandina Beach)
Photo: Trip by Skyscanner
Lastly, consider checking out The Amelia Island Trail.
"The Amelia Island Trail, on Florida's northeastern coast, runs from Peters Point Beachfront Park to Amelia Island State Park in the city of Fernandina Beach," wrote visitor Kay.