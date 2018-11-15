Top budget travel picks: New York City to Mexico City

It's the oldest capital city in the Americas, rich in history and culture, and a major economic center in the region today. In addition to Aztec ruins, the city has the world's largest single-metropolitan concentration of museums, plus extensive art galleries, concert halls, and theaters. And the city's 16 boroughs and many colorful neighborhoods offer an abundance of shopping, restaurants, bars, and nightlife.
It's more doable than you think. According to travel site Skyscanner, there are plenty of flights from New York City to Mexico City in the next few months, and the prices aren't too shabby.
So if you're looking for a change of scenery, here are some deals to put on your to-do list.
Flights
Currently, the cheapest flights between New York City and Mexico City are if you leave on January 15 and return from Mexico on January 22. Interjet currently has tickets for $219, roundtrip.
There are also deals to be had in February. If you fly out of New York City on February 8 and return from Mexico City on February 11, Interjet can get you there and back for $226 roundtrip.
Hotels
Regarding where to stay, here are two of Mexico City's top-rated hotels, that we selected from Skyscanner's listings based on price and customer satisfaction.
The St. Regis Mexico City (Paseo de la Reforma 439)
If you're looking to treat yourself, consider The St. Regis Mexico City. The hotel has a five-star rating on Skyscanner, and rooms are currently available for $255.
The Four Seasons Mexico City (Paseo de la Reforma 500 Colonia Juarez)
There's also the 4.9-star rated The Four Seasons Mexico City. Rooms are currently set at $179/night.
Set in the heart of Mexico City on the busy Paseo de la Reforma, this luxury hotel is close to the Monumento a los Ninnos Heroes and the Monumento a los Heroes de la Independencia.
Restaurants
If you're looking to snag a bite at one of Mexico City's many quality eateries, here are a few popular culinary destinations from Skyscanner's listings that will help keep you satiated.
Panaderia Rosetta (Colima 179)
One of Mexico City's most popular restaurants is Panaderia Rosetta, which has an average of 4.9 stars out of 10 reviews on Skyscanner.
"This is the sister bakery to Rosetta," wrote reviewer Leila. "Get there early to get your hands on the good pastries."
El Moro (Eje Central Lazaro Cardenas, 42)
Another popular dining destination is El Moro, with 4.8 stars from 17 reviews.
"Delicious churros," wrote visitor Claudia. "This tranquil little place serves delicious, crispy flaky churros that are best eaten dipped in a hot chocolate sauce."
Attractions
Not sure what to do in Mexico City, besides eat and drink? Here are a few recommendations, provided by Skyscanner.
The Palacio de Bellas Artes
First up is The Palacio de Bellas Artes.
Inaugurated in 1934, the Palacio de Bellas Artes in Mexico City is a major cultural center where you can attend poetry readings, operas, dance recitals, art shows and more. Its construction began in 1904 but took three decades to complete due to the Mexican Revolution and complications during the building process.
"The place in itself is a beauty," wrote visitor Analu. "The lobby feels like you've stepped back in time. The museum is well worth the visit."
El Zocalo
Finally, spend some time at El Zocalo.
El Zocalo in Mexico City is known as the third-largest square in the world. It is the main plaza in the middle of downtown. This site has strong historic significance to the local people. Zocalo has been used as a central gathering place since the rule of the Aztecs.