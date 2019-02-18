Top government and politics events in New York City this week

From a speaker series on child welfareto a financial crisis debate, here's a rundown of local events coming up in New York City this week that will get you connected to the wide world of civics and political engagement.
Timely Representation in Child Welfare
This month's Child Welfare Speaker Series panel will focus on "timely representation." Moderator Anastasia Rivera-Bonilla will lead panelists in a discussion on the lack of legal support provided to families in welfare cases.
When: Tuesday, Feb. 19, 9-11 a.m.
Where: The New School, Starr Foundation Hall, Room UL102, 63 Fifth Ave.
Price: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
The Soho Forum Debate: John Allison vs. Mark Zandi
This is a forum debate between John Allison and Mark Zandi on whether the financial crisis of 2008 was caused by government distortion of markets or by market failure itself. Allison is the former CEO of Cato Institute and a current Executive in Residence at the Wake Forest School of Business. Zandi is the chief economist at Moody's Analytics.
When: Wednesday, Feb. 20, 6:30-9 p.m.
Where: Subculture Theater, 45 Bleecker St.
Price: $24 (General Ticket)
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Staten Island M/WBE Forum
This is an event being put on by the NYC Department of Small Business Services. Michael Cusick will host the forum where you will receive advice on NYC contracting opportunities, marketing your business to government agencies and more.
When: Thursday, Feb. 21, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Where: Hilton Garden Inn New York/Staten Island, 1100 South Ave.
Price: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets