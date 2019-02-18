ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Top government and politics events in New York City this week

Photo: Joakim Honkasalo/Unsplash

By Hoodline
Looking to get involved in politics and government?

From a speaker series on child welfareto a financial crisis debate, here's a rundown of local events coming up in New York City this week that will get you connected to the wide world of civics and political engagement.
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

Timely Representation in Child Welfare





This month's Child Welfare Speaker Series panel will focus on "timely representation." Moderator Anastasia Rivera-Bonilla will lead panelists in a discussion on the lack of legal support provided to families in welfare cases.

When: Tuesday, Feb. 19, 9-11 a.m.
Where: The New School, Starr Foundation Hall, Room UL102, 63 Fifth Ave.
Price: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

The Soho Forum Debate: John Allison vs. Mark Zandi





This is a forum debate between John Allison and Mark Zandi on whether the financial crisis of 2008 was caused by government distortion of markets or by market failure itself. Allison is the former CEO of Cato Institute and a current Executive in Residence at the Wake Forest School of Business. Zandi is the chief economist at Moody's Analytics.

When: Wednesday, Feb. 20, 6:30-9 p.m.
Where: Subculture Theater, 45 Bleecker St.
Price: $24 (General Ticket)
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Staten Island M/WBE Forum





This is an event being put on by the NYC Department of Small Business Services. Michael Cusick will host the forum where you will receive advice on NYC contracting opportunities, marketing your business to government agencies and more.

When: Thursday, Feb. 21, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Where: Hilton Garden Inn New York/Staten Island, 1100 South Ave.
Price: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentHoodlineNew York City
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Can't-miss charity events in New York City this week
94-year-old Cicely Tyson receives Honorary Oscar
Audience favorites in Best Picture race, but art films lead
4 Oscar veterans, 1 newcomer vie for Best Actor
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Fetus found in bag near NYC school, authorities investigating
Suspect followed woman off bus, raped her in Queens
Woman slashed by man who she said she met on dating app
Sailor in iconic Times Square kiss photo dies at 95
Police seek to re-interview Jussie Smollett
Search for mother's boyfriend after double murder in Bronx
AccuWeather Alert: Dreary and chilly Monday
Arrest made in fatal stabbing of teen on Bronx sidewalk
Show More
Businesses destroyed, residents displaced in NYC fire
50 Cent responds to alleged threat from NYPD commander
Trump lashes out at officials involved in Russia probe
Bodega owners want green light to sell marijuana if cannabis legalized
Video shows moments leading up to NYC bodega stabbing
More News