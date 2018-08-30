ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

'Top Gun: Maverick' put on hold until 2020

Filmmakers say it will help create better flight sequences. (Paramount Pictures/Sunset Boulevard/Corbis via Getty Images)

NEW YORK (WABC) --
Filmmakers are pushing back the release of the highly anticipated "Top Gun" sequel by a year to give fans more extreme flight sequences.

Tom Cruise's "Top Gun: Maverick" is now set to premiere in the summer of 2020.

Paramount says delaying the movie's release will allow filmmakers to take better advantage of new technology and planes.

The sequel will be set in the world of drone technology.

