Top sports and fitness events in New York City this week

From an upbeat dance workout to a strength training class in Central Park, there's plenty to do when it comes to sports and fitness activities coming up in New York City this week. Read on for a rundown.
Dance N Drip at Jamaica Center for Arts & Learning
Tonight: Join Empress CeCe for a dance workout set to the blood-pumping rhythms of dancehall and soca music.
When: Wednesday, Feb. 6, 7:30-8:30 p.m.
Where: Jamaica Center for Arts & Learning, 161-04 Jamaica Ave.
Price: $19.22
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Saturday Morning Iron Strength in Central Park
Come Saturday morning, Dr. Jordan Metzl hosts a free all-ages strength training class in Central Park. The doctor's Iron Strength workout will include hill running, strength training and more.
When: Saturday, Feb. 9, 9-10 a.m.
Where: Delacorte Theater, 81 Central Park West
Price: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
She's on Point: National Girls & Women in Sports Day Celebration at Hansborough Recreation Center
Celebrate National Girls and Women in Sports Day with an afternoon of athletics for females of all ages. There will be soccer, basketball, pickleball, group fitness classes, swimming activities and more.
When: Saturday, Feb. 9, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
Where: Hansborough Recreation Center, 35 W. 134th St.
Price: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets