Top tech events in New York City this week

By Hoodline
Interested in tech industry gatherings? This week's lineup of events offers a great chance to network and expand your understanding of the field, from a musical coding workshop to a discussion of the future of cyber security.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

---

Workshop: Build Music with Code





Learn how to code in a fun and inventive way: by composing music. Enjoy this free Wednesday evening workshop from the Flatiron School.

When: Wednesday, Feb. 20, 6:30-8:30 p.m.
Where: WeWork, 81 Prospect St.
Price: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

European Tech Night: The Future of Cyber





Join SOSA and slew of technology firms and startup for a discussion of the future of cyber security. Part of the global network's European Tech Night series, the evening will feature a keynote address by the CEO and founder of the local security solutions firm Catalisto, pitches by a variety of European startups and networking opportunities.

When: Thursday, Feb. 21, 6-8:30 p.m.
Where: SOSA NYC, 149 5th Ave., Floor 9
Price: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Workshop: Moving from Print to Digital Design





Also this Thursday, the Flatiron School offers a free design workshop. Participants will learn about the challenges of moving from print to digital design, plus tips and tricks for a successful career shift.

When: Thursday, Feb. 21, 6:30-8:30 p.m.
Where: Flatiron School, 11 Broadway, #260
Price: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
