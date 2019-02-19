Top tech events in New York City this week

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
Workshop: Build Music with Code
Learn how to code in a fun and inventive way: by composing music. Enjoy this free Wednesday evening workshop from the Flatiron School.
When: Wednesday, Feb. 20, 6:30-8:30 p.m.
Where: WeWork, 81 Prospect St.
Price: Free
European Tech Night: The Future of Cyber
Join SOSA and slew of technology firms and startup for a discussion of the future of cyber security. Part of the global network's European Tech Night series, the evening will feature a keynote address by the CEO and founder of the local security solutions firm Catalisto, pitches by a variety of European startups and networking opportunities.
When: Thursday, Feb. 21, 6-8:30 p.m.
Where: SOSA NYC, 149 5th Ave., Floor 9
Price: Free
Workshop: Moving from Print to Digital Design
Also this Thursday, the Flatiron School offers a free design workshop. Participants will learn about the challenges of moving from print to digital design, plus tips and tricks for a successful career shift.
When: Thursday, Feb. 21, 6:30-8:30 p.m.
Where: Flatiron School, 11 Broadway, #260
Price: Free
