Top tech events in New York City this week

Workshop: Build Music with Code

European Tech Night: The Future of Cyber

Workshop: Moving from Print to Digital Design

Interested in tech industry gatherings? This week's lineup of events offers a great chance to network and expand your understanding of the field, from a musical coding workshop to a discussion of the future of cyber security.---Learn how to code in a fun and inventive way: by composing music. Enjoy this free Wednesday evening workshop from the Flatiron School.Wednesday, Feb. 20, 6:30-8:30 p.m.WeWork, 81 Prospect St.FreeJoin SOSA and slew of technology firms and startup for a discussion of the future of cyber security. Part of the global network's European Tech Night series, the evening will feature a keynote address by the CEO and founder of the local security solutions firm Catalisto, pitches by a variety of European startups and networking opportunities.Thursday, Feb. 21, 6-8:30 p.m.SOSA NYC, 149 5th Ave., Floor 9FreeAlso this Thursday, the Flatiron School offers a free design workshop. Participants will learn about the challenges of moving from print to digital design, plus tips and tricks for a successful career shift.Thursday, Feb. 21, 6:30-8:30 p.m.Flatiron School, 11 Broadway, #260Free