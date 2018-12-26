ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Top theater events in New York City this week

Photo: Rob Laughter/Unsplash

By Hoodline
If you're a theater fan, mark your calendars: there's plenty to do when it comes to stage performances in New York City this week.

---

"Drunk Shakespeare"





One member of the New York Drunk Shakespeare Society consumes a lot of alcohol before attempting to lead the rest of the cast through a classic Shakespeare story in just over an hour. The audience is encouraged to drink while you watch them perform.

When: Friday, Dec. 28, 4 and 6 p.m. (other showtimes are available)
Where: The Lounge at 777 Theatre, 777 Eighth Ave., Floor 2
Price: $29-$45

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

"How The Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical"





Watch the classic Dr. Seuss holiday musical. The Grinch tries to destroy Christmas for all of his town. The show is suitable for guests of all ages.

When: Thursday, Dec. 27, 4 and 8 p.m. (other showtimes are available)
Where: The Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Four Penn Plaza
Price: $35-$82

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

"Torch Song"





Enjoy Harvey Feinstein's play about Arnold Beckoff's search for happiness in New York City. Michael Urie and Mercedes Ruehl will star in the off-Broadway show.

When: Thursday, Dec. 27, 7 p.m. (other showtimes are available)
Where: Hayes Theater, 240 W. 44th St.
Price: $39-$99

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
