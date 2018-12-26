Top theater events in New York City this week

"Drunk Shakespeare"

If you're a theater fan, mark your calendars: there's plenty to do when it comes to stage performances in New York City this week.---One member of the New York Drunk Shakespeare Society consumes a lot of alcohol before attempting to lead the rest of the cast through a classic Shakespeare story in just over an hour. The audience is encouraged to drink while you watch them perform.Friday, Dec. 28, 4 and 6 p.m. (other showtimes are available)The Lounge at 777 Theatre, 777 Eighth Ave., Floor 2$29-$45Watch the classic Dr. Seuss holiday musical. The Grinch tries to destroy Christmas for all of his town. The show is suitable for guests of all ages.Thursday, Dec. 27, 4 and 8 p.m. (other showtimes are available)The Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Four Penn Plaza$35-$82Enjoy Harvey Feinstein's play about Arnold Beckoff's search for happiness in New York City. Michael Urie and Mercedes Ruehl will star in the off-Broadway show.Thursday, Dec. 27, 7 p.m. (other showtimes are available)Hayes Theater, 240 W. 44th St.$39-$99