Top travel picks: Getaway from New York City to Mexico City

It's the oldest capital city in the Americas, rich in history and culture, and a major economic center in the region today. In addition to Aztec ruins, the city has the world's largest single-metropolitan concentration of museums, plus extensive art galleries, concert halls and theaters. And the city's 16 boroughs and many colorful neighborhoods offer an abundance of shopping, restaurants, bars and nightlife.
Whether you're trying to escape ASAP or you're looking to plan ahead based on the cheapest fares, take a look at these forthcoming flights between New York City and Mexico City, which we pulled from travel site Skyscanner.
We've also included popular hotels, restaurants and attractions in Mexico City to get you excited about your next excursion.
Cheapest Mexico City flights
Currently, the cheapest flights between New York City and Mexico City are if you leave on April 6 and return from Mexico on April 9. Interjet currently has roundtrip tickets for $166.
There are also deals to be had in March. If you fly out of New York City on March 27 and return from Mexico City on April 3, United Airlines can get you there and back for $190 roundtrip.
Top Mexico City hotels
To plan your stay, here are some of Mexico City's top-rated hotels, that we selected from Skyscanner's listings based on price and customer satisfaction.
The St. Regis Mexico City (Paseo de la Reforma 439)
Photo: Trip by Skyscanner
For an all-around top recommendation, consider The St. Regis Mexico City. The hotel has a five-star rating on Skyscanner, and rooms are currently available for $255.
"Great location to amazing restaurants and street food, excellent staff, champagne to greet you when you walk in, daily free dessert delivery -- what else can you ask for on a vacation?" wrote visitor Yvette.
The Four Seasons Mexico City (Paseo de la Reforma 500, Colonia Juarez)
Photo: Trip by Skyscanner
If you're looking to treat yourself, consider The Four Seasons Mexico City. The hotel has a 4.9-star rating on Skyscanner, and rooms are currently available for $179.
Set in the heart of Mexico City on the busy Paseo de la Reforma, this luxury hotel is close to the Monumento a los Ninos Heroes and the Monumento a los Heroes de la Independencia.
The Condesa DF (Avenida Veracruz 102, Colonia Condesa)
Photo: Trip by Skyscanner
Another pricey alternative is The Condesa DF. The 4.6-star hotel has rooms for $265/night.
This 40-room luxury hotel is located in Mexico City's Condesa district, close to many restaurants, bars and cafes.
Featured Mexico City restaurants
Don't miss Mexico City's food scene, with plenty of popular spots to get your fill of local cuisine. Here are two of the top-rated eateries from Skyscanner's listings.
Panaderia Rosetta (Colima 179)
Photo: Trip by Skyscanner
If you're looking for a local favorite, head to Panaderia Rosetta, which has an average of 4.9 stars out of 11 reviews on Skyscanner.
"It's a very cozy breakfast spot with only a few bar stools for seating. Get there early to get your hands on the good pastries," wrote visitor Leila.
Casa de los Azulejos (Av Francisco I. Madero, 4, Centro)
Photo: Trip by Skyscanner
Also worth considering is Casa de los Azulejos, with 4.7 stars from 14 reviews.
"It's set on one of the main tourist streets in Mexico City. Many people stop by to get a picture of the unique facade or to grab a coffee inside," wrote Gianfi.
Featured Mexico City attractions
Mexico City is also full of sites to visit and explore. Here are two popular attractions to round out your trip, again from Skyscanner's listings.
The Palacio de Bellas Artes (Av. Juarez)
Photo: Trip by Skyscanner
The Palacio de Bellas Artes, with 4.8 stars out of 74 reviews, is another popular attraction.
Inaugurated in 1934, the Palacio de Bellas Artes in Mexico City is a major cultural center where you can attend poetry readings, operas, dance recitals, art shows and more. Inside, find spectacular murals by renowned artists, such as Rufino Tamayo and Diego Rivera.
"The place is a beauty," wrote visitor Analu.
Callejon Regina (Calle Regina Centro Historico)
Photo: Trip by Skyscanner
Next, spend some time at Callejon Regina. It has five stars from five reviews on Skyscanner.
"Undoubtedly, this is one of my favorite areas of the historic center. It's the home of very trendy cafes and restaurants as well as the refuge of urban and independent artists," wrote visitor Rebeca.
---
