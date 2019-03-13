Travel from New York City to Charleston on the cheap

The oldest and largest city in South Carolina, Charleston is known for its history, architecture, food culture and hospitality. The city sits on a harbor at the nexus of three rivers, and it boasts a vibrant music and arts scene, along with numerous museums and family-friendly attractions.
Fortunately, there are plenty of relatively inexpensive flights between New York City and Charleston on travel site Skyscanner.
Here's a list of flights, hotels, restaurants and local attractions in Charleston to get you started.
(Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in the articles may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions. Prices and availability are subject to change.)
Cheapest Charleston flights
The cheapest flights between New York City and Charleston are if you leave on March 26 and return from South Carolina on March 30. JetBlue currently has tickets for $116, roundtrip.
There are also deals to be had in April. If you fly out of New York City on April 29 and return from Charleston on May 2, jetBlue can get you there and back for $117 roundtrip.
Top Charleston hotels
To plan your accommodations, here are some of Charleston's top-rated hotels, that we selected from Skyscanner's listings based on price and customer satisfaction.
The Market Pavilion Hotel (225 E. Bay St.)
Photo: Trip by Skyscanner
For an all-around top recommendation, consider The Market Pavilion Hotel. The hotel has a 4.7-star rating on Skyscanner, and rooms are currently available for $199.
Set in the heart of Charleston, this hotel is located right beside the open-air market, close to Waterfront Park, bars, restaurants and shops.
The Mills House Wyndham Grand Hotel (115 Meeting St.)
If you're looking for an inexpensive place to stay, try The Mills House Wyndham Grand Hotel. Rooms are currently set at $123/night.
This reconstruction of an 1853 hotel is close to the Gibbes Museum of Art and the Charleston County Courthouse and all that Meeting and King streets have to offer.
Belmond Charleston Place (205 Meeting St.)
A third option is the Belmond Charleston Place. The 4.6-star hotel has rooms for $249/night.
Local restaurant picks
Charleston has plenty of top-notch dining options. Here are a few of the most popular, according to Skyscanner.
The FIG (232 Meeting St.)
Photo: Trip by Skyscanner
One of Charleston's most popular restaurants is The FIG, which has an average of 4.9 stars out of 40 reviews on Skyscanner.
The restaurant works with local farmers, growers and purveyors to source products with integrity, flavor and soul. The seasonal offerings are then incorporated into the nightly menus.
Halls Chophouse (434 King St.)
Photo: Trip by Skyscanner
Another popular dining destination is Halls Chophouse, with 4.9 stars from 31 reviews.
"It was absolutely delicious," wrote reviewer Maria. "Our entire group was not only happy with their choices, we were all stuffed! Everything tasted fresh. The staff was so friendly, and they truly made it an unforgettable experience."
Slightly North of Broad (192 E. Bay St.)
Photo: Trip by Skyscanner
Also worth considering is Slightly North of Broad.
"I had the sweet potato tamale and my friend had beef carpaccio," wrote Joleen. "They were recommended by the bartender as her favorites and both were very good."
Hominy Grill (207 Rutledge Ave.)
Photo: Trip by Skyscanner
Finally, there's Hominy Grill, a Charleston institution serving classic Southern specialties.
"It's very popular for brunch and known for Southern cuisine," wrote Lois. "Their grits and shrimp are fantastic. They also have excellent Bloody Marys."
What to see and do in Charleston
Not sure what to do in Charleston, besides eat and drink? Here are a few recommendations, provided by Skyscanner.
Downtown Charleston (King Street)
Photo: Trip by Skyscanner
First up is Downtown Charleston.
The historic area of Downtown Charleston is an experience not soon forgotten by the thousands of tourists who visit there each year. The main feature is the historic row homes, many of which have been renovated and restored to their original Revolutionary War appearances.
"Downtown offers many options -- shopping, great eating, sightseeing, etc.," wrote visitor Sarah. "Take a carriage tour or just walk the Battery and market."
The Battery
Photo: Trip by Skyscanner
Then, there's The Battery.
This iconic landmark was built as a defensive seawall and promenade.
"This is a waterfront park consisting of park benches under the oaks," wrote visitor Tracy. "Great for locals walking their dogs and for the walkers and joggers."
Charleston Waterfront Park (1 Vendue Range)
Photo: Trip by Skyscanner
Finally, consider checking out the Charleston Waterfront Park.
Stroll along the pier of Charleston Waterfront Park and behold the beauty of the Charleston Harbor. Bring your entire family to view the calming dance of the water fountains as you enjoy a picnic in the park.
"The views are of the harbor and Patriots Point," wrote visitor Tracy. "You can watch tugboats bring the carriers in and out and see dolphins when you are lucky."
---
This story was created automatically using flight, hotel, and local attractions data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.