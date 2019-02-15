Travel from New York City to Prague on the cheap

Bisected by the Vltava River, "the City of a Hundred Spires" is known for its Old Town Square, colorful baroque buildings, Gothic churches and its medieval Astronomical Clock, which gives an animated hourly show. Besides the stunning architecture, there are also enough local libations and delightful dishes to appease any traveler.
Fortunately, there are plenty of relatively inexpensive flights between New York City and Prague, at least according to travel site Skyscanner.
Here's a list of flights, hotels, restaurants and local attractions in Prague to get you excited about your next excursion.
Flight deals to Prague
The cheapest flights between New York City and Prague are if you leave on March 10 and return from the Czech Republic on March 20. Norwegian currently has roundtrip, nonstop tickets for $402.
There are also deals to be had in April. If you fly out of New York City on April 2 and return from Prague on April 9, Norwegian can get you there and back for $408 roundtrip.
Top Prague hotels
Regarding where to stay, here are two of Prague's top-rated hotels, according to Skyscanner, that we selected based on price, proximity to things to do, and customer satisfaction.
The Louren Hotel (Slezska 55 Slezska 832/55)
For an all-around top recommendation, consider the five-star rated The Louren Hotel, which has rooms for $92/night.
The Sophie's Hostel (Melounova 2)
Another option:Sophie's Hostel. The 4.8-star hotel has rooms for $16/night.
The Czech National Museum, Czech Technical University and Wenceslas Square are area attractions.
Local restaurant picks
If you're looking for a popular spot to grab a bite, Prague has plenty of excellent eateries to choose from. Here are a few from Skyscanner's listings to help you get started.
Potrefena Husa Hybernska (Dlazdena 1003/7 110)
Let's start with the basics: where to get a drink and a quick meal. For a popular option, check out Potrefena Husa Hybernska, which has an average of five stars out of seven reviews on Skyscanner.
"This restaurant is great, especially for students, backpackers and budget travelers," wrote visitor Emily.
SaSaZu (Bubenske Nabrezi 306)
One of Prague's most popular restaurants is SaSaZu, with 4.9 stars from seven reviews.
"Both club and high-end Asian fusion restaurant, a night at stylish SaSaZu is always an unforgettable experience," wrote reviewer Clare. "Food is inspired by dishes from Vietnam, Cambodia and Indonesia, and after dinner the party gets started around 10 p.m."
U Medvidku (Na Perstyne, 345/7)
Also worth considering is U Medvidku.
"Great value and authentic," wrote Marie. "I lived in Prague for a year and took family and friends there any time someone was visiting."
Top Prague attractions
Prague is also full of sites to visit and explore. Here are some popular attractions to round out your trip, again from Skyscanner's listings.
The Charles Bridge (Karluv most)
First up is The Charles Bridge.
Joining the Lesser Side with Old Town, the bridge is known as the best spot for viewing the Prague Castle.
Prague Castle (Prague 11908)
Prague Castle is another popular destination.
The former royal compound is actually a series of castles, with a cathedral and several gardens and plazas at the center. If you visit during the day, make sure to catch the changing of the guard, which occurs every hour.
"The Prague Castle is beautiful and historic. It is a must-see in Prague, but it will be busy no matter what time you visit," wrote visitor Emily.
Old Town Square (Staromestske nam)
Lastly, spend some time at Old Town Square, the oldest and most populated square in this historic city.
"The buildings surrounding this plaza are glorious and awe inspiring," wrote visitor Schel.
