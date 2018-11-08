Travel watch: New York City to Charleston, and back again

The oldest and largest city in South Carolina, Charleston is known for its history, architecture, food culture and hospitality. The city sits on a harbor at the nexus of three rivers, and it boasts a vibrant music and arts scene, along with numerous museums and family-friendly attractions.
It's more doable than you think. According to travel site Skyscanner, there are plenty of flights from New York City to Charleston in the next few months, and the prices aren't too shabby.
So if you're looking for a change of scenery, here are some deals to put on your to-do list.
Flights
The cheapest flights between New York City and Charleston are if you leave on January 19 and return from South Carolina on January 22. JetBlue currently has roundtrip tickets for $142.
There are also deals to be had in November. If you fly out of New York City on November 30 and return from Charleston on December 4, American Airlines can get you there and back for $171 roundtrip.
Hotels
To plan your stay, here are two of Charleston's top-rated hotels, according to Skyscanner, that we selected based on price, proximity to things to do, and customer satisfaction.
The Mills House Wyndham Grand Hotel (115 Meeting St.)
If you're looking for an inexpensive place to stay, consider The Mills House Wyndham Grand Hotel. The hotel has a 4.6-star rating on Skyscanner, and rooms are currently available for $123.
Set in the heart of Charleston, this reconstruction of an 1853 hotel is close to the Gibbes Museum of Art and the Charleston County Courthouse. Additional attractions include the nearby market.
The Market Pavilion Hotel (225 E. Bay St.)
If you're looking to treat yourself, try The Market Pavilion Hotel, which has rooms for $199/night.
Set in the heart of Charleston, this hotel is located right beside the open-air market and close to Waterfront Park, bars, restaurants and shops.
Restaurants
Charleston has plenty of topnotch dining options. Here are a few of the most popular, according to Skyscanner.
The FIG (232 Meeting St.)
One of Charleston's most popular restaurants is The FIG, which has an average of 4.9 stars out of 40 reviews on Skyscanner.
The spot works with local farmers, growers and purveyors to source products with integrity, flavor and soul.
Halls Chophouse (434 King St.)
Another popular dining destination is Halls Chophouse, with 4.9 stars from 31 reviews.
Halls Chophouse offers superior dishes, service and an atmosphere that will entice guests to stay, enjoy and come back time and again.
"Absolutely delicious," wrote reviewer Maria. "Everything tasted fresh and the staff was so friendly. They truly made it an unforgettable experience."
Hominy Grill (207 Rutledge Ave.)
Also worth considering is Hominy Grill.
Nationally acclaimed and locally beloved, Hominy Grill is a Charleston institution serving classic southern specialties.
"Its grits and shrimp are fantastic. It also has excellent bloody Marys," Lois wrote. "I recommend for breakfast or brunch."
Attractions
Not sure what to do in Charleston, besides eat and drink? Here are a few recommendations, provided by Skyscanner.
Downtown Charleston (King Street)
First up is Downtown Charleston.
The main feature is the historic row homes, many of which have been renovated and restored to their original Revolutionary War appearances and feature amazing antique furniture and decor.
The Battery (5 E. Battery)
Then, there's The Battery. This iconic landmark was built as a defensive seawall and promenade.
"This is a waterfront park consisting of park benches under the oaks," wrote visitor Tracy. "Great for locals walking their dogs and for the walkers and joggers."
Charleston Waterfront Park (Concord Street)
Lastly, consider checking out Charleston Waterfront Park.
Stroll along the pier of Charleston Waterfront Park and behold the beauty of the Charleston Harbor. Bring your entire family to view the calming dance of the water fountains as you enjoy a picnic in the park. You can even let the children play under the cooling water of the fountain.