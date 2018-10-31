Travel Watch: New York City to Miami and back again

On barrier islands across the turquoise waters of Biscayne Bay is Miami Beach, home to South Beach. This glitzy neighborhood is famed for its colorful art deco buildings, white sand, surfside hotels and trendsetting nightclubs. Glamour aside, the city has plenty of quality restaurants, bars and attractions to appease any budget traveler.
It's more doable than you think. According to travel site Skyscanner, there are plenty of flights from New York City to Miami in the next few months, and the prices aren't too shabby.
So if you're looking for a change of scenery, here are some deals to put on your to-do list.
Flights
Currently, the cheapest flights between New York City and Miami are if you leave on December 1 and return from Florida on December 5. American Airlines currently has tickets for $101, roundtrip.
There are also deals to be had in November. If you fly out of New York City on November 19 and return from Miami on November 22, Frontier Airlines can get you there and back for $103 roundtrip.
Hotels
To plan your stay, here are some of Miami's top-rated hotels, according to Skyscanner, that we selected based on price, proximity to things to do, and customer satisfaction.
The Fontainebleau Miami Beach (4441 Collins Ave.)
If you're looking to treat yourself, consider The Fontainebleau Miami Beach. The hotel has a 4.5-star rating on Skyscanner, and rooms are currently available for $399.
The Fontainebleau Miami Beach overlooks the Atlantic Ocean and stands three miles from South Beach and the Lincoln Road shops.
The Mandarin Oriental, Miami (500 Brickell Key Drive)
There's also the 4.9-star rated The Mandarin Oriental, Miami. Rooms are currently set at $299/night.
Restaurants
Miami has plenty of topnotch dining options. Here are two of the most popular, according to Skyscanner.
Joe's Stone Crab (11 Washington Ave.)
If you're looking for a local favorite, head to Joe's Stone Crab, which has an average of 4.6 stars out of 87 reviews on Skyscanner.
"Food and service were first class," visitor Shane wrote. "We've lived in Miami for two years and always felt Joe's was a place for tourists but it's so much more than that."
Versailles Cuban Restaurant (3501 S.W. Eighth St.)
Another popular dining destination is Versailles Cuban Restaurant, with 4.4 stars from 94 reviews.
"This is the most famous Cuban restaurant in Miami," reviewer James wrote. "Many U.S. Presidents have stopped by to experience the restaurant when visiting Miami."
Attractions
Not sure what to do in Miami, besides eat and drink? Here are a few recommendations, provided by Skyscanner.
Vizcaya Museum and Gardens (3251 S. Miami Ave.)
First up is Vizcaya Museum and Gardens.
Visit Vizcaya Museum and Gardens, the villa that Queen Elizabeth and Pope John Paul II have visited in the past. You can spend hours walking through the gardens and taking pictures at the reflecting pools.
The American Airlines Arena (601 Biscayne Blvd.)
Then, spend some time at The American Airlines Arena.
Since its grand opening on December 31, 1999, the American Airlines Arena has become one of the nations's premier facilities in sports and entertainment.