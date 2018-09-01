ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

U2 abruptly calls off concert mid-set after Bono suffers 'complete loss of voice'

(Brent N. Clarke/Invision)

Eyewitness News
BERLIN, Germany (WABC) --
Rock band U2 abruptly called off a show in Berlin mid-set after lead singer Bono lost his voice on stage.

The band had already played several songs when Bono appeared to be struggling.

He then apologized to the crowd and said he needed to take a break, but then never came back on stage. He also speculated that stage smoke in the arena may be affecting his voice.

In a statement, the band says it is not clear what happened, and that they are taking medical advice.

----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentconcertmusicentertainment
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Funeral services held for Aretha Franklin Friday in Detroit
Bill Clinton plays Aretha Franklin's 'Think' during funeral
Ariana Grande belts Aretha Franklin standard in tiny dress
Broadway dims marquees in honor of Neil Simon
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Police: Person of interest in custody after young girl raped in home
LI parents urged to make alternate plans amid school bus dispute
Newark concert canceled after alleged shooting threats
NYPD change in marijuana arrest policy goes into effect
Man arrested after swastikas carved into FDNY ambulances
Man fatally shot in head outside IHOP in Bronx
Washington gathers to remember Sen. John McCain
'A warrior, a statesman, a patriot': Bush, Obama remember McCain
Show More
Meghan McCain's eulogy at dad's funeral: 'America was always great'
DeVos: Schools can use federal money for guns
VIDEO: Woman smashes bus window, hits man with car
Cancer survivor uses Times Square billboard in search of new kidney
7-year-old boy dies in Dutchess County house fire
More News