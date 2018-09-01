Rock band U2 abruptly called off a show in Berlin mid-set after lead singer Bono lost his voice on stage.The band had already played several songs when Bono appeared to be struggling.He then apologized to the crowd and said he needed to take a break, but then never came back on stage. He also speculated that stage smoke in the arena may be affecting his voice.In a statement, the band says it is not clear what happened, and that they are taking medical advice.----------