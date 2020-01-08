'Ugly Betty' creator Silvio Horta dead of apparent suicide at age 45

LOS ANGELES -- The creator of ABC's "Ugly Betty" is dead of an apparent suicide.
Silvio Horta was found dead in a Miami motel room Tuesday.
Sources tell "Variety" he died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
His agent confirms the death but not a cause.
RELATED: Federal regulators setting up three-digit number for suicide prevention hotline
Horta created the U.S. version of "Ugly Betty" from the original Columbia telenovela.
He got his big break writing the screenplay for the horror film "Urban Legend."
Silvio Horta was 45.
If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or considering suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).
