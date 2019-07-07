Arts & Entertainment

VIDEO: Mariah Carey hits high note to win 'bottle cap challenge'

First, we thought it was Jason Statham, but is Mariah Carey the new master of the "bottle cap challenge?"

The goal is to untwist the cap of a bottle with a perfectly placed kick, but naturally, Mariah found a way to make the challenge her own.

RELATED: Jason Statham's 'bottle cap challenge' kick video goes viral

As she takes a swing at it, or should we say, "sing" at it, she uses her voice to successfully complete the challenge.

Upon hitting one of her famous high notes, the bottle top flies right off.

Her tweet of the video, captioned "Challenge accepted!" is going viral:

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentbizarreinternetentertainmentviral videobuzzworthysingingsocial mediafun stufftwittermariah careyviral
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
US defeats Netherlands to win Women's World Cup
NYC to hold ticker tape parade for Women's World Cup champs
Cameron Boyce, Disney Channel star, dies at 20
2 men sitting on NYC park bench shot by man on bicycle
Billionaire Jeffrey Epstein arrested for alleged sex trafficking of young girls
Frazier: Arrieta went 'overboard' on skull remark
65-year-old man fatally struck by car in Harlem
Show More
2 hockey players arrested after altercation in West Village apartment
AccuWeather Alert: Nice Monday
Hell's Kitchen restaurant owner tries to thwart robbers stealing from employees
'Burberry Bandit' wanted for 7 bank robbery attempts in NYC
Martin Charnin, Tony-winning 'Annie' lyricist, dies at 84
More TOP STORIES News