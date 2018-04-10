Vivica A. Fox's new memoir offers advice to the modern woman

Vivica A. Fox has been a star for more than a quarter of a century, but she still feels she must hustle every day."Don't ever let anyone out-work you," she advises readers in her new book "A Mixture of Sweet and Street."Fox sold out the Barnes & Noble in Tribeca, promoting what she calls "a motivational memoir.""I wanted to empower and enlighten and encourage others that I too have fallen down," she said. "Even though I am in show business, I've had a lot of tough lessons. But I had to get out of my own way, and that they can learn too."Fox still has clear memories of her move to Hell's Kitchen 30 years ago."I had never been to New York before," she said. "I didn't know what Hell's Kitchen was, but boy, did I find out."She immediately called her mother back in Indiana."I was like, 'Mom, I've moved to hell,'" she said. "And my mother said, 'You wanted to do it. So deal with it.'"A friend rescued her from her tiny, dirty apartment, and she lived in the Prince's New York City penthouse before she starred in "Independence Day" opposite Will Smith, who taught her, "Always know that when you get a great part, do not take it for granted."Several famous friends offered her useful advice that she passes along, but Fox has sworn off dating another star ever again after rapper 50 Cent broke her heart."I find it's very difficult to date someone in show business, because the competition comes into play," she said. "And it can make things awkward and very difficult."Today, Fox is "happily single," no longer interested in dating celebrities or guys who offer only "a six pack and a smile."Her new book is candid and packed with anecdotes, but the best parts are the lessons she offers on how to live a better life."If you fall in love with someone, keep everybody out your business," she said. "Learn to keep things private. If you really care for that person, guard your relationship with your life. Because when you expose it to others, they always got something to say."----------