'Avengers: Endgame' gets new trailer, poster ahead of next month's release

In the newest trailer for, the remaining heroes are ready to prove they'll do whatever it takes to make things right again.While the new trailer largely plays off the gravity of having lost half the universe's population, it does have a brief moment of levity after the end title featuring two space heroes, Thor (Chris Hemsworth) and Captain Marvel (Brie Larson).In addition to the new trailer, Marvel also dropped a new poster featuring the main characters who survived Thanos' snap.If anticipation for the trailers is any indication,is likely to be a box office sensation even by Marvel standards. The first trailer broke a record with 289 million views in just 24 hours The trailer comes on the heels of the super success of another Marvel release., which takes place two decades before themovies, earned a record-breaking $153 million in its debut last weekend As fans probably predicted given that Nick Fury pages Captain Marvel during a credit scene inincludes a credit scene that takes place in present time and ties the two stories together.will be the second of three Marvel Cinematic Universe films out this year.will get released this summer.