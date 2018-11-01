HALLOWEEN

WATCH: Ill. Beetlejuice costume star goes trick-or-treating

EMBED </>More Videos

Anthony Alfano hit the streets of Melrose Park Wednesday for his special night of trick-or-treating.

Jesse Kirsch
MELROSE PARK, Ill. --
Anthony Alfano hit the streets of Melrose Park Wednesday for his special night of trick-or-treating, flanked by neighborhood kids, including friend Elianna De Santis who was even part of Anthony's special Beetlejuice costume.

"Amazing," the 8-year-old said of being a part of the tradition.

While 9-year-old Anthony always has a local s quad to help him celebrate, this year things were different.

"Mind blowing. It's been super overwhelming... very heartwarming," said Anthony's mom Deanna Alfano, with dad Tony Alfano adding, "Still hasn't sunk in."

The couple is shocked because their son's story has reached more than 30 million people worldwide.

With Anthony's newfound celebrity status, his dad asked a few friends to wear security guard t-shirts and escort them as a joke.

Viewers across the globe have been touched by Anthony's constant Halloween smiles, despite his struggle with cerebral palsy.

"All the attention's on him. It's a wonderful thing every year," said family friend Rosanna De Santis.

Among those inspired was a Chicago second grade class, which sent handmade cards to little Anthony.

"For them to write... individual cards and personalize them... it was amazing," said Tony Alfano.

Tony and Deanna Alfano said other families dealing with disabilities have reached out too, as have strangers offering help with next year's costume. Plus, when M&Ms makers saw our first story and found out those were Anthony's favorite, they sent him a special batch with his picture and name on them!

In all, this fall's been a pretty sweet treat for Halloween's star.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmenthalloweencostumescerebral palsyMelrose Park
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HALLOWEEN
Ways to donate Halloween candy leftovers
Suspect in scary mask wanted in Manhattan shooting
Fright night in NYC with annual Village Halloween Parade
How your favorite celebrities dressed up for Halloween 2018
More halloween
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
'Speechless' tackles issues with heart and humor
Freeform's Kickoff to Christmas brings more holiday magic
Travel Watch: New York City to Miami and back again
The best seasonal and holiday events in New York City this week
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Suspect in scary mask wanted in Manhattan shooting
Shopper robbed inside Macy's Herald Square
Homeless man stabs another in synagogue soup kitchen line
New photos of sisters found duct taped along Hudson River
Skeleton found in LI basement, decades after owner went missing
Deli collapses in Mastic Beach
Arrest made after 70-year-old woman found with throat slashed
2 adults, 2 kids struck when car jumps curb in Bayonne
Show More
Man charged with dumping body of reality TV producer
Trump says border troops could hit 15K, surprising Pentagon
Video: Queens man accuses NYPD of excessive force
4 students hit by car after 4-vehicle crash on Long Island
Mom accused of leaving her 2 kids on side of road
More News