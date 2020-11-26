alex trebek

'Jeopardy!' shares Alex Trebek's pre-recorded Thanksgiving message

LOS ANGELES -- "Jeopardy!" released a pre-recorded Thanksgiving message from Alex Trebek following his death from cancer.

Trebek, the beloved host of "Jeopardy!," was 80 years old.

The recording happened prior to Trebek losing his battle with stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

Jeopardy! tweeted the video Thursday.


"Happy Thanksgiving, ladies and gentlemen," Trebek said. "You know, in spite of what America and the rest of the world is experiencing right now, there are many reasons to be thankful. There are more and more people extending helpful hands to do a kindness to their neighbors, and that's a good thing. Keep the faith, we're going to get through all of this, and we will be a better society because of it."

On November 19, "Jeopardy!" honored World Pancreatic Cancer Day with a special posthumous message from host Alex Trebek.

Trebek was open about his stage 4 pancreatic cancer diagnosis, issuing several public service announcements and even offering words of encouragement to the late Rep. John Lewis, who faced a similar diagnosis.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentpancreatic cancerthanksgivingalex trebekcancerjeopardy
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ALEX TREBEK
Ken Jennings to guest-host 'Jeopardy!'
'Jeopardy' shares Alex Trebek's pre-recorded PSA on pancreatic cancer
Jean Trebek posts wedding day photo after husband's death
'Jeopardy!' returns with touching tribute after Alex Trebek's death
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Cuomo: COVID zones, schools & vaccine focus of NY's winter plan
2 NYPD officers shot released from hospital on Thanksgiving
'Irrelevant': Cuomo reacts to Supreme Court religious restrictions ruling
Sinkhole swallows car in Queens
Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade very different this year
Restaurant hands out free Thanksgiving meals despite COVID losses
Woman shot in head while standing in lobby has died
Show More
Attending a gathering? Assess your COVID risk here
AccuWeather: Rain to showers
COVID Live Updates: CT imposes new fine on businesses that break coronavirus rules
Five stabbed, one fatally, while leaving a house party
Hoping to curb cases, Newark's 10-day stay-at-home advisory takes effect
More TOP STORIES News