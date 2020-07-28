Laverne Cox and other 2020 Emmy nominees react to their nominations: WATCH

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=6338630" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Watch the full 2020 Emmys announcement program hosted by Leslie Jones.

LOS ANGELES -- It's not often that Emmy nomination presenters are surprised with nominations themselves, but that's exactly what happened for actress Laverne Cox Tuesday morning.Cox, who joined host Leslie Jones remotely as a presenter during the announcement, was among the nominees for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series for her work on "Orange Is the New Black." The guest actor and actress categories were not among those announced live on Tuesday morning, but Jones surprised Cox by letting her know that she had been nominated after the other categories were announced.Cox appeared to initially think that Jones was joking with her or referencing a nomination from a previous year."You've been nominated!" Jones enthusiastically told a surprised Cox as fellow presenters Josh Gad and Tatiana Maslany laughed and applauded. "This whole thing was set up for you!""Really?!" Cox asked as Jones retorted, "Do you not believe me? You did it! She did it!" Watch the moment in the player above.Alexis Bledel ("The Handmaid's Tale"), Cherry Jones ("Succession"), Phylicia Rashad ("This Is Us"), Cicely Tyson ("How To Get Away With Murder") and Harriet Walker ("Succession") were also nominated in the category."To be recognized in this way this morning is such an honor - but to be able to share it with my partner Pilar Savone and our Simpson Street family makes it even more meaningful."The exepreinces we've been able to have this year were beyond our wildest dreams: working with the legendary Norman Lear and Jimmy Kimmel to bring iconic shows from the 70s to new audiences with Live In Front of a Studio Audience, to adapting AMERICAN SON, a Broadway play about Black lives and police violence to Netflix, to bringing Celeste Ng's beautiful novel Little Fires Everywhere to life with my incredible friends Reese Witherspoon, Lauren Neustadter and Liz Tigelar."But the tears came this morning when I heard about Lynn Shelton's nomination for Little Fires Everywhere. I'm so incredibly grateful that the Television Academy has chosen to honor Lynn with this very deserved nomination. I know she's celebrating in the beyond."