During the Sunday night broadcast, Walt Disney Studios and Marvel Studios released new television spots promoting three hotly anticipated upcoming releases: "Toy Story 4," "Captain Marvel" and "Avengers: Endgame."
To Infinity and... #ToyStory4 pic.twitter.com/dt06TjHwQY— Toy Story 4 (@toystory) February 4, 2019
It's been almost a decade since Toy Story 3 sent Andy off to college, and now your favorite toys are back for a new adventure with new friends. The film already has multiple teaser trailers and high expectations thanks to star Tom Hanks, who called the emotional ending "a moment in history."
"Toy Story 4" hits theaters in the United States on June 21, 2019.
HIGHER. FURTHER. FASTER. Watch the brand-new #CaptainMarvel spot that aired during the big game. See it in theaters March 8. Get tickets now: https://t.co/5ULr8WMKAX pic.twitter.com/NmwBaGKIks— Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) February 3, 2019
Set in the 1990s, "Captain Marvel" is an all-new adventure from a previously unseen period in the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe that follows the journey of Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) as she becomes one of the universe's most powerful heroes. When a galactic war between two alien races reaches Earth, Danvers finds herself and her allies at the center of it all.
"Captain Marvel" hits theaters in the United States on March 8, 2019.
“Some people move on. But not us.” Watch the brand-new #AvengersEndgame spot that aired during the big game. See the film in theaters April 26. pic.twitter.com/nAdYyQW4ia— Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) February 3, 2019
Meanwhile, "Endgame" is the closely guarded conclusion to the "Infinity War" saga.
In the first trailer, Scarlett Johansson's Black Widow character explains that Thanos really did erase half the population. "Infinity War" ended on that cliffhanger as many of Marvel's superheroes dissolved into the air. It went on to become the highest grossing film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe with over $2 billion in ticket sales.
"Avengers: Endgame" will hit theaters in the United States on April 26, 2019.
