Arts & Entertainment

Watch Tom Hanks as Mister Rogers in new movie trailer for 'Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood'

We are getting a first look at Tom Hanks as Mister Rogers in the upcoming film, "A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood."

Sony Pictures Entertainment released the first movie trailer Monday, starring Hanks.

It shows Hanks dressed as the children's television host.

"It only takes one person to inspire a world of kindness," posted Sony.

The official trailer prompted a lot of emotional reactions from fans.

"This alone makes me want to cry with joy. I'm already so moved," one person wrote.

Another person added, "what a great way to start the week. Hope everyone is smiling right now."

The movie trailer ends with a touching scene. It shows schoolchildren singing to Mr. Rogers on the subway.

"Hey Mr. Rogers, It's a beautiful day in this neighborhood. A beautiful day for a neighbor. Please, won't you be my neighbor."

"Mister Rogers' Neighborhood" aired from 1968 until 2001.

Rogers died in 2003.

"A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood" is set to be release November 22, 2019.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmenttom hankschildrenmovie newsdocumentaryneighborhoodu.s. & worldsony
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Cops: 2 men steal car, hit pedestrian and several vehicles
Man attempts to shoot woman in seemingly random Queens attack
Caught on camera: Naked man walks into store to buy coffee
Wrongful death lawsuit filed after beloved NJ principal's death
Con Ed working to restore power in Brooklyn, Queens
WATCH: President Trump drops in on MAGA-themed wedding to chants of 'USA'
New York becomes 1st state to ban declawing of cats
Show More
AccuWeather Alert: Thunderstorms break the heat wave
Connecticut swimmer's body found in NY lake
Arena League Football team robbed during NY Streets game
Crane comes crashing down onto 2 homes in NJ
LI mom pleads for son's killer to be brought to justice
More TOP STORIES News