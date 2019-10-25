Arts & Entertainment

Watch: Woman screams at Harvey Weinstein at charity event in Manhattan

MANHATTAN -- There's video of an intense confrontation after a woman spotted Harvey Weinstein at a charity event for actors at a Manhattan bar.

The audience member, Zoe Stuckless, who confronted the accused rapist was escorted out of the show moments later.

It happened at Downtime bar on the Lower East Side on Wednesday night.

The passionate confrontation came after comedian Kelly Bachman mentioned Weinstein's presence during her act, when she spotted him before going on stage.

"I said, 'Is that Harvey Weinstein? Like are you serious right now, is this Harvey Weinstein in this show that I'm about to perform on?'" Bachman said. "It felt like the air had been sucked out of the room, I felt triggered, I felt panicked, I felt traumatized."

Bachman also left after Weinstein was confronted.

The former Hollywood mogul, who is currently facing sex assault and rape charges, did not leave.

A spokesperson for Weinstein called the confrontation, "downright rude."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentmanhattannew york citysex assaultharvey weinstein
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Off-duty sergeant allegedly shoots man outside Seaford home
American Dream mall opens in NJ, along with theme park
Halloween display turns home entrance into Cookie Monster
Man wanted for throwing bleach in gym employees face in NYC
Video: Man randomly pushes woman into subway car in NYC
AccuWeather: Sunshine mixing with clouds
Fmr. firefighter, deputy rescue woman from submerged car
Show More
Deli worker charged with fatally stabbing man in Bronx store
DOJ review of Russia probe now a criminal inquiry, source says
Worker killed by elevator at NYC construction site
Opponents huddle around soccer player after hijab comes loose during match
NYPD: Officer shot in NYC was struck by suspect's bullet
More TOP STORIES News