Webster Hall reopens: Inside the historic Manhattan venue's newly renovated space

EAST VILLAGE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A historic New York City venue has received a dramatic makeover, and last week, Jay-Z headlined the first concert at the newly renovated Webster Hall.The iconic East Village venue was shut down nearly two years ago for renovations, and the famed rapper helped christen its grand reopening.The legendary concert hall has been around since 1886, and now, it has room for 1,400 fans.Concertgoers will find an array of upgrades, including more bars, refurbished green rooms for performers, new staircases, and, of course, a rejuvenated main concert room complete with giant disco ball that helps light up the entire floor.There are more mundane upgrades as well, including Webster Hall's first ever elevators, plus central air conditioning to cool down the dancing crowd.Since its reopening, there have already been six shows with a full roster still to come.----------