FROZEN has joined Disney's hit Broadway musicals THE LION KING and ALADDIN on Broadway. It's an unforgettable theatrical experience with sensational special effects, stunning sets and costumes, and powerhouse performances. FROZEN is everything you want in a musical: It's moving. It's spectacular. And above all, it's pure Broadway joy.
Enter for a chance to win Frozen: The Broadway Musical - tickets and more!
Sponsored Content
Weekend Showcase: Frozen- the Musical on Broadway
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentfrozen the musical
arts & entertainmentfrozen the musical
Sponsored Content