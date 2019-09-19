Weekend Showcase: Tina - The Tina Turner Musical
NEW YORK -- From humble beginnings in Nutbush, Tennessee to her transformation into the global Queen of Rock 'n' Roll, Tina Turner didn't just break the rules, she rewrote them. Tina: The Tina Turner Musical, presented in association with Tina Turner, reveals the untold story of a woman who dared to defy the bounds of her age, gender and race. Watch the video above and get to know the Tony nominated singer, actress, and dancer, Adrienne Warren, who stars as Tina Turner in Tina: The Tina Turner Musical. For tickets visit https://tinaonbroadway.com/tickets/
Related topics:
arts & entertainment
arts & entertainment
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More