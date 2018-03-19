ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Wendy Williams back on TV after weeks off for health issue

Sandy Kenyon reports on TV talk show host Wendy Williams' return from Graves Disease. (Photo by Omar Vega/Invision/AP)

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) --
Wendy Williams has returned to TV after several weeks off the air.

Williams had taken time off earlier this year after revealing she was battling Graves Disease, an immune disorder affecting the thyroid.

"I pressed the reset button over my entire career while I was off for three weeks," she said. "Reset on everything, reset on like how I'm dealing with my health."

Speaking with Amy Robach on "Good Morning America," Williams said, "We as women...we take care of everyone but ourselves" and vowed to put herself first from now on.

Last October, Williams passed out during a live taping of her show. She now attributes that to her battle with Graves.

