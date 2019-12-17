Arts & Entertainment

J.J. Abrams and Daisy Ridley admit what they stole from Star Wars set

J.J. Abrams admitted on Jimmy Kimmel Live that he stole D-O, the new droid appearing in the upcoming Star Wars film, from the set as filming wrapped up.

"I stole--I mean I was given D-O, which is the new little droid. Well, I had BB-8 from Force Awakens, so I got D-O," Abrams said.



Daisy Ridley also spoke up during the interview saying she was now the owner of an official lightsaber from the film.

The cast said only a few dozen people had seen Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker in its entirety ahead of its release Dec. 20.

In addition to interviewing the cast himself, Kimmel also recruited some young Star Wars fans to ask them some often hilarious questions.



In another segment, J.J. Abrams, Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Billy Dee Williams, Anthony Daniels, Kelly Marie Tran, Naomi Ackie, Keri Russell, and Chewbacca all teamed up to play Force Family Feud.



Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker opens in theaters Dec. 20.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Star Wars and this station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentjimmy kimmel livejimmy kimmelstar wars
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather: Wintry mess across the Tri-State
Video: Teen girl kidnapped in front of mom in Bronx
Funeral to be held today for Detective Joseph Seals
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
Stolen shopping cart mystery unfolds on Long Island
Staten Island boy, 16, fatally shot outside house after dispute
"I want justice!" Dad confronts daughter's alleged attacker in court
Show More
Police searching for 14-year-old in murder of Barnard College student
NYCHA tops worst landlord list in NYC
Amber Alert issued for 2 kids last seen playing in front yard
Video shows UPS worker tossing package into Connecticut home
Police: 4-year-old girl in NJ calls 911 and saves mom's life
More TOP STORIES News