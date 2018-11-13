ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

What to do in New York City this week, for $25 or less

Photo: Malte Wingen/Unsplash

By Hoodline
Looking to shake up your regular routine? From a pop-up art show to an inclusive dance party to a table tennis disco, check out these ideas for what to do in New York City this week, all clocking in at under $25 per person.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

---

New York City art show





The New York City pop-up art show this Thursday will feature the work of 35 artists at M1-5 Lounge. Featuring DJ Beso, complimentary appetizers and a cash bar, guests will have the opportunity to purchase something original without incurring a gallery commission. The immersive exhibit, active in 12 cities around the U.S., is the brainchild ofNew York City Business Journal's"2016 Woman of Influence," Rachel Wilkins.

When: Thursday, Nov.15, 5-9 p.m.
Where: M1-5 Lounge, 52 Walker St.
Admission: $20
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

The Freedom Party





Considered the longest-running, old-school dance party in NYC history, the Freedom Party was founded in 2003. Expect a packed house full of people from all over the world, dancing and singing along to the sounds of hip-hop, rhythm and blues, and pop from the 80s through today.

When: Friday, Nov.16, 5-10 p.m.
Where: (Le) Poisson Rouge, 158 Bleecker St.
Admission: $10
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Silent disco and table tennis party for kids





Bring the whole family to this all-ages silent disco party. Not only will there be three channels of family friendly music, but also tons of open ping pong tables.

When: Sunday, Nov. 18, 12-4 p.m.
Where: SPiN New York, 48 E. 23rd St.
Admission: $10-$25
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentHoodlineNew York City
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Holiday season magic has returned to Disneyland
Watch the first 'Toy Story 4' teaser trailers
Shocking double elimination on 'Dancing with the Stars' rocks the ballroom
Marvel comic legend Stan Lee dies at 95
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
AccuWeather Alert: First of 2 storms arrives
Baby found abandoned at Brooklyn construction site
Amazon selects NYC as 1 of 2 new headquarters
Construction worker says skin was falling off in the shower
Parents of Chris Watts speak out after his murder plea deal
CNN sues Trump, aides over suspending reporter's press pass
NY man accused of taking pictures, video up victims' skirts
Man wanted for shoplifting shrimp on Long Island
Show More
Suspect arrested in Huntington teen sex assault
Nets' Caris LeVert in hospital after gruesome landing on his right leg
Election 2018: Late midterm race results
Taffy trouble: Jersey Shore staple files for bankruptcy
California fire updates, maps, coverage across the state
More News