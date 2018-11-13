What to do in New York City this week, for $25 or less

New York City art show

The Freedom Party

Silent disco and table tennis party for kids

Looking to shake up your regular routine? From a pop-up art show to an inclusive dance party to a table tennis disco, check out these ideas for what to do in New York City this week, all clocking in at under $25 per person.---The New York City pop-up art show this Thursday will feature the work of 35 artists at M1-5 Lounge. Featuring DJ Beso, complimentary appetizers and a cash bar, guests will have the opportunity to purchase something original without incurring a gallery commission. The immersive exhibit, active in 12 cities around the U.S., is the brainchild ofNew York City Business Journal's"2016 Woman of Influence," Rachel Wilkins.Thursday, Nov.15, 5-9 p.m.M1-5 Lounge, 52 Walker St.$20Considered the longest-running, old-school dance party in NYC history, the Freedom Party was founded in 2003. Expect a packed house full of people from all over the world, dancing and singing along to the sounds of hip-hop, rhythm and blues, and pop from the 80s through today.Friday, Nov.16, 5-10 p.m.(Le) Poisson Rouge, 158 Bleecker St.$10Bring the whole family to this all-ages silent disco party. Not only will there be three channels of family friendly music, but also tons of open ping pong tables.Sunday, Nov. 18, 12-4 p.m.SPiN New York, 48 E. 23rd St.$10-$25