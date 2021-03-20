wheel of fortune

'Wheel of Fortune' grand prize winner donates all $145,000 to charity

LOS ANGELES -- If you want to spell the word "generous" on "Wheel of Fortune," you can either buy three vowels -- or be Thursday night's grand prize champion Scott Kolbrenner.

The California resident said he plans to donate all the money to charity after winning $145,000, including the $100,000 grand prize, on the popular game show.

His big moment came when he solved the grand prize puzzle with the clue, "What are you wearing?" (Answer: "Flowing white gown.")

The married father of two and life-long "Wheel" viewer said he is splitting his winnings between two charities, Uplift Family Services and the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank.

"It's been a dark time. When I went on the show, I was doing it for the fun of it, and I said to my wife, 'If I do OK here, anything that I get, let's give it to charity. We're very fortunate. Let's see if we can support some others who aren't as fortunate as we are," Kolbrenner told Michael Strahan on "Good Morning America" Friday.

Kolbrenner said besides everyone on the game show set that day, his wife was the only person who knew about his winnings, so it came as a huge suprise to his children and loved ones.

"It was complete and utter shock for everybody in our lives, and they were elated about it," he said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentlos angelescharitywheel of fortune
Copyright © 2021 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
Pat and Vanna return with 'Celebrity Wheel of Fortune'
'Wheel of Fortune' returns with a few changes for season 38
'Wheel of Fortune' to give $50,000 to viewers, food banks
'Jeopardy,' 'Wheel of Fortune' cancels audiences amid coronavirus fears
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Suspicious letters sent to NYC schools as 7th incident reported
Spectators from abroad to be barred from Tokyo Olympics
IRS commissioner says he hopes to clear tax refund backlog by summer
Strong quake shakes Japan; no immediate reports of damage
Video shows gunman walk into Atlanta spa before deadly shootings
Current aide latest to allege sexual harassment from Cuomo: NY Times
New Yorkers come together, call for peace as Asian-American hate crimes soar
Show More
MTA bus driver gets in stand-off with other bus driver who refused to move
Rutgers wins for 1st time in NCAA tournament since 1983
2 Royal Caribbean lines to resume cruises in June
AccuWeather Forecast: Spring begins!
COVID Updates: Skepticism about getting vaccine high among Republican men
More TOP STORIES News