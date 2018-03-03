Where to watch the Oscars in NYC

NEW YORK (WABC) --Need a place to watch the 90th Academy Awards ceremony? No worries!
We found six bars throughout New York City where you can watch Hollywood's biggest night. From trivia to drink specials, prizes and more, these hotspots will make even the dullest acceptance speeches fun to watch.
230 Fifth Rooftop Bar, Nolita
Location: 230 Fifth Ave
Nothing like a viewing party with a scenic view of Lower Manhattan! 230 Fifth Roof Top Bar will host their very own watch party beginning at 7:00 p.m. Tickets are $35 and includes various drinks, open bar, hors d'oeuvres and more.
Caveat
Location: 21 A Clinton Street
You'll have to bring more than just an appetite for food to this watch party! The Big Quiz Thing is heading to Caveat in Lower Manhattan to test your knowledge in their Oscars movie-trivia game show.
It all kicks off at 5:30 p.m., prior to the Oscars. A night full of fun games, food, laughter and the chance to win prizes awaits.
Admission is $10 in advance and $15 at the door. For more information on how to purchase online visit www.caveat.nyc.
Q.E.D Astoria
Location: 27-16 23rd Ave
Q.E.D is making sure their guest know what it's like to strut the red carpet.
This Oscars party in Queens kicks off at 6:30 p.m. for their red carpet guests. Throughout the viewing party, drink specials, unlimited popcorn, trivia and prizes for random drawings will fill up commercial breaks.
Tickets for Q.E.D's Oscars watch party are $12.
Videology Bar & Cinema
Location: 308 Bedford Ave, Brooklyn
There will be plenty of food to be had this Sunday when we play the Oscars. pic.twitter.com/edMUWojaTG— VideologyBar&Cinema (@Videology) March 1, 2018
The bar and cinema is joining their Oscars watch party with fun drinking games to spice up the night. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. for seating.
Syndicated
Location: 40 Bogart Street, Bushwick
Who will you be styled in? Dress to impress is the theme at Syndicated's Oscar Party in Brooklyn.
A photo booth will be waiting to capture your red carpet look and exciting moments of the night.
Win free prizes and drinks throughout the night too with the option to view the award ceremony in the theatre or bar section.
Tickets go from $10-15.
The Stonewall Inn
53 Christopher Street, Greenwich Village
Need a glammed up Oscars watch party? Bring in the drag queens! The Stonewall Inn's annual watch party will be hosted by Lavinia Draper and Chocolatina. Expect trivia, games, ballots and special guests.
There will be a two-drink minimum.
