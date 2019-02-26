Whiskey, more whiskey and bottomless brunch: 4 delicious events in NYC this week

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
The New York Adventure Club Happy Hour
Thursday, join the New York Adventure Club for its monthly happy hour at The Explorers Club. Beer, wine and exploration-themed cocktails will be available for purchase. Dress in business casual attire, bring your own bites and mingle with fellow urban adventurers at the private social club.
When: Thursday, Feb. 28, 6:30-9:30 p.m.
Where: The Explorers Club, 46 E. 70th St.
Price: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
NYC Whiskey Walk
On Saturday, taste eight premium Irish whiskeys at eight popular downtown bars. Whiskeys can be ordered neat, on the rocks or with a mixer. Of course, participants must be age 21 or older, and designated drivers are welcome to come along for free.
When: Saturday, March 2, 12-10 p.m.
Where: Slainte, 304 Bowery
Price: $65-$129 for one or two tasters
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Whiskey Stories: Flavors Of Asia
Also for whiskey enthusiasts, sample four premium whiskey flights from India, Taiwan, Japan and China with Whiskey Stories. Each sample will be paired with cuisine from its respective origin. It all takes place at The Love Shack, an elegantly decorated "little palace" in Brooklyn, where you will also be treated to comic storytelling by whiskey specialist Rachna Hukmani.
When: Saturday, March 2, 7:30 p.m.
Where: The Love Shack, 161 Stockholm St., Floor 1, 3742
Price: $69
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Chicks Love Brunch
Finally, on Saturday, head to Island Taste Restaurant & Lounge for a bottomless brunch and day party. DJ TripleX and DJ Shotyme will provide the tunes, including a tribute to Notorious B.I.G.
When: Saturday, March 2, 3 p.m.
Where: Island Taste Restaurant & Lounge, 243-10 Merrick Blvd., Queens
Price: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets