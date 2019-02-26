ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Whiskey, more whiskey and bottomless brunch: 4 delicious events in NYC this week

Photo: Adam Jaime/Unsplash

By Hoodline
If you love to eat and drink, this week offers a great chance to explore the world of food and beverage beyond restaurants and bars. From whiskey tastings to a brunch party paying homage to Notorious B.I.G., there's plenty to explore and enjoy if you're hungry for something new.

---

The New York Adventure Club Happy Hour





Thursday, join the New York Adventure Club for its monthly happy hour at The Explorers Club. Beer, wine and exploration-themed cocktails will be available for purchase. Dress in business casual attire, bring your own bites and mingle with fellow urban adventurers at the private social club.

When: Thursday, Feb. 28, 6:30-9:30 p.m.
Where: The Explorers Club, 46 E. 70th St.
Price: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

NYC Whiskey Walk





On Saturday, taste eight premium Irish whiskeys at eight popular downtown bars. Whiskeys can be ordered neat, on the rocks or with a mixer. Of course, participants must be age 21 or older, and designated drivers are welcome to come along for free.
When: Saturday, March 2, 12-10 p.m.
Where: Slainte, 304 Bowery
Price: $65-$129 for one or two tasters
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Whiskey Stories: Flavors Of Asia





Also for whiskey enthusiasts, sample four premium whiskey flights from India, Taiwan, Japan and China with Whiskey Stories. Each sample will be paired with cuisine from its respective origin. It all takes place at The Love Shack, an elegantly decorated "little palace" in Brooklyn, where you will also be treated to comic storytelling by whiskey specialist Rachna Hukmani.

When: Saturday, March 2, 7:30 p.m.
Where: The Love Shack, 161 Stockholm St., Floor 1, 3742
Price: $69
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Chicks Love Brunch





Finally, on Saturday, head to Island Taste Restaurant & Lounge for a bottomless brunch and day party. DJ TripleX and DJ Shotyme will provide the tunes, including a tribute to Notorious B.I.G.

When: Saturday, March 2, 3 p.m.
Where: Island Taste Restaurant & Lounge, 243-10 Merrick Blvd., Queens
Price: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
