Bachelor Nation listen up! The New Year starts with Colton Underwood as our new, and the Bachelor Fantasy League is back!The official fantasy game experience is all-new and re-imagined for the 23rd season ofon ABC.So how does it work?We are shaking up the game play this season! This year by playing The Bachelor Fantasy League, viewers will have the opportunity each week to set a lineup of Bachelorettes who they think will receive the most fantasy roses based on given categories. Weekly categories can range from who will get a rose to who will say, "I'm here for the right reasons." The deadline to update each week's lineup is Mondays at 7:59 PM Eastern Time.The Bachelorettes in your lineup can earn roses each episode based on that week's categories. Each category will be worth five (5) roses with a bonus category worth ten (10) roses. Each rose earned is an entry into the Grand Prize sweepstakes drawing at the end of the season. Be sure to check the leaderboard to see how you stack up against the rest of Bachelor Nation!Whether you want to start playing in week 1 or week 6, you can set your lineup and start earning roses at any point throughout the season. Forgot to update your lineup? No sweat! You'll still receive points for any of the remaining Bachelorettes that carry over from your previous week's lineup.The grand prize is a trip for two to attend "The Bachelorette: After the Final Rose" in Los Angeles!You can sign up to play at ABC.com/BFL Don't forget to watchevery Monday at 8|7c on ABC, ABC.com or the ABC app!