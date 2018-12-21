Bachelor Nation listen up! The New Year starts with Colton Underwood as our new Bachelor, and the Bachelor Fantasy League is back!
The official fantasy game experience is all-new and re-imagined for the 23rd season of The Bachelor on ABC.
So how does it work?
Set your weekly lineup: We are shaking up the game play this season! This year by playing The Bachelor Fantasy League, viewers will have the opportunity each week to set a lineup of Bachelorettes who they think will receive the most fantasy roses based on given categories. Weekly categories can range from who will get a rose to who will say, "I'm here for the right reasons." The deadline to update each week's lineup is Mondays at 7:59 PM Eastern Time.
Earn Roses: The Bachelorettes in your lineup can earn roses each episode based on that week's categories. Each category will be worth five (5) roses with a bonus category worth ten (10) roses. Each rose earned is an entry into the Grand Prize sweepstakes drawing at the end of the season. Be sure to check the leaderboard to see how you stack up against the rest of Bachelor Nation!
Start playing at any time: Whether you want to start playing in week 1 or week 6, you can set your lineup and start earning roses at any point throughout the season. Forgot to update your lineup? No sweat! You'll still receive points for any of the remaining Bachelorettes that carry over from your previous week's lineup.
The grand prize is a trip for two to attend "The Bachelorette: After the Final Rose" in Los Angeles!
You can sign up to play at ABC.com/BFL.
Don't forget to watch The Bachelor every Monday at 8|7c on ABC, ABC.com or the ABC app!
