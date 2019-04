Tony Award nominations 2019: 'Hadestown' leads nods, 'To Kill A Mockingbird' among snubs

Fans of Broadway are closer to finding out who will win a Tony Award in a year with no clear frontrunner in some of the major categories. Nominations were announced Tuesday morning by Bebe Neuwirth and Brandon Victor Dixon., an adult musical that intertwines the myths of Orpheus and Eurydice and Hades and Persephone, leads the pack with 14 nominations. It's singer-songwriter Anais Mitchell's first Broadway show.Some of the biggest surprises of the morning were in the top categories. which was propelled onto Broadway due to the popularity of its cast album online , had been considered a strong contender for Best Musical but did not receive a nomination. Likewise, Aaron Sorkin's stage adaption of Harper Lee'swas not nominated for Best Play. Neither was, an adaption of the 1976 film, which stars Bryan Cranston, nor, which follows the 2008 presidential campaign.Celebrities who scored nominations this year include Bryan Cranston for, Adam Driver forand Laurie Metcalf forThe 73rd Tony Awards will be hosted by James Corden on June 9.Stephanie J. Block forCaitlin Kinnunen forBeth Leavel forEva Noblezada forKelli O'Hara forBrooks Ashmanskas forDerrick Baskin forAlex Brightman forDamon Daunno forSantino Fontana forAnnette Bening forLaura Donnelly forElaine May forJanet McTeer forLaurie Metcalf forHeidi Schreck forPaddy Considine forBryan Cranston forJeff Daniels forAdam Driver forJeremy Pope forLilli Cooper forAmber Gray forSarah Stiles forAli Stroker forMary Testa forAndre De Shields forAndy Grotelueschen forPatrick Page forJeremy Pope forEphraim Sykes forFionnula Flanagan forCelia Keenan-Bolger forKristine Nielsen forJulie White forRuth Wilson forBertie Carvel forRobin De Jesus forGideon Glick forBrandon Uranowitz forBenjamin Walker for