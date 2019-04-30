Tony Award nominations 2019: 'Hadestown' leads nods, 'To Kill A Mockingbird' among snubs

Fans of Broadway are closer to finding out who will win a Tony Award in a year with no clear frontrunner in some of the major categories. Nominations were announced Tuesday morning by Bebe Neuwirth and Brandon Victor Dixon.
Hadestown, an adult musical that intertwines the myths of Orpheus and Eurydice and Hades and Persephone, leads the pack with 14 nominations. It's singer-songwriter Anais Mitchell's first Broadway show.
Some of the biggest surprises of the morning were in the top categories. Be More Chill, which was propelled onto Broadway due to the popularity of its cast album online, had been considered a strong contender for Best Musical but did not receive a nomination. Likewise, Aaron Sorkin's stage adaption of Harper Lee's To Kill A Mockingbird was not nominated for Best Play. Neither was Network, an adaption of the 1976 film, which stars Bryan Cranston, nor Hillary and Clinton, which follows the 2008 presidential campaign.
Celebrities who scored nominations this year include Bryan Cranston for Network, Adam Driver for Burn This and Laurie Metcalf for Hillary and Clinton.
The 73rd Tony Awards will be hosted by James Corden on June 9.
Best Musical
Ain't Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations
Beetlejuice
Hadestown
The Prom
Tootsie
Best Play
Choir Boy
The Ferryman
Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus
What the Constitution Means to Me
Ink
Best Revival of A Play
Arthur Miller's All My Sons
The Boys in the Band
Burn This
Torch Song
The Waverly Gallery
Best Revival of A Musical
Kiss Me Kate
Rodgers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma!
Best Actress in a Musical
Stephanie J. Block for The Cher Show
Caitlin Kinnunen for The Prom
Beth Leavel for The Prom
Eva Noblezada for Hadestown
Kelli O'Hara for Kiss Me, Kate
Best Actor in A Musical
Brooks Ashmanskas for The Prom
Derrick Baskin for Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of the Temptations
Alex Brightman for Beetlejuice
Damon Daunno for Rodgers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma!
Santino Fontana for Tootsie
Best Actress in a Play
Annette Bening for Arthur Miller's All My Sons
Laura Donnelly for The Ferryman
Elaine May for The Waverly Gallery
Janet McTeer for Bernhardt/Hamlet
Laurie Metcalf for Hillary and Clinton
Heidi Schreck for What the Constitution Means to Me
Best Actor in a Play
Paddy Considine for The Ferryman
Bryan Cranston for Network
Jeff Daniels for To Kill a Mockingbird
Adam Driver for Burn This
Jeremy Pope for Choir Boy
Best Featured Actress in a Musical
Lilli Cooper for Tootsie
Amber Gray for Hadestown
Sarah Stiles for Tootsie
Ali Stroker for Rodgers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma!
Mary Testa for Rodgers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma!
Best Featured Actor in a Musical
Andre De Shields for Hadestown
Andy Grotelueschen for Tootsie
Patrick Page for Hadestown
Jeremy Pope for Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of the Temptations
Ephraim Sykes for Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of the Temptations
Best Featured Actress in a Play
Fionnula Flanagan for The Ferryman
Celia Keenan-Bolger for To Kill a Mockingbird
Kristine Nielsen for Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus
Julie White for Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus
Ruth Wilson for King Lear
Best Featured Actor in a Play
Bertie Carvel for Ink
Robin De Jesus for The Boys in the Band
Gideon Glick for To Kill a Mockingbird
Brandon Uranowitz for Burn This
Benjamin Walker for Arthur Miller's All My Sons
