ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Will Ferrell suffers minor injuries in California rollover crash

EMBED </>More Videos

Michelle Charlesworth reveals new information on a rollover crash that involved actor Will Ferrell.

By ABC7.com staff
MISSION VIEJO, California --
Actor Will Ferrell suffered minor injuries after the SUV he was riding in flipped over on a Los Angeles freeway.

Ferrell and three other people were transported to a hospital Thursday evening after the limousine SUV in which they were traveling was struck by another vehicle and overturned on the 5 Freeway in Mission Viejo, authorities said.

The collision was reported shortly before 11 p.m. on the northbound side of the interstate, just south of Alicia Parkway, according to the Orange County Fire Authority.

The driver of a Toyota veered into the HOV lane and collided "into the rear end of the Lincoln Navigator," said Officer Rafael Reynoso of the California Highway Patrol.

"That collision caused the Navigator to hit the center divider and subsequently overturn," Reynoso said.

The four patients who were transported to hospitals included a woman in her 20s and three men in their 40s and 50s, fire officials said. The woman, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was listed in stable condition after being critically hurt. The other three suffered minor injuries.

The group was traveling back from a Funny or Die event in San Diego at the time of the incident.

The driver of the Toyota was unharmed.

Ferrell was seen on a gurney, apparently speaking on a cellphone, before firefighter-paramedics placed him into an ambulance at the scene.

The CHP said Ferrell was taken to Mission Hospital. He has since been released.

The cause of the crash was under investigation by the CHP, who said alcohol and drugs do not seem to be a factor in the incident.

----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentwill ferrellcrashaccidententertainmentCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
This 'mansion' lets you drink rosé in picture-perfect paradise
Madonna defends herself after Aretha Franklin tribute fallout
Argento denies assault, claims Anthony Bourdain made payment
Jennifer Lopez wows at the MTV VMAs
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
At least 2 injured when SUV jumps curb in Manhattan
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Show More
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More than 50 animals rescued in NJ animal cruelty investigation
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
Family desperate as driver sought in fatal NJ hit and run
More News