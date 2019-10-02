Arts & Entertainment

Will Smith launches Bel-Air Athletics clothing line

PHILADELPHIA -- Listen up fans of "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air."

You can now literally show your love for the show on your sleeves.



Philly's own Will Smith took to Instagram to announce Bel-Air Athletics.

It is a new line of sportswear inspired by the classic sitcom that helped launch his career.



The clothes are designed to resemble the athletic uniforms at Bel-Air Academy, the elite private school Will Smith's character attended.



The clothes can be purchased at Shop.willsmith.com/. The line includes an Academy Track Jacket for $95, a Throwback Tee for $40, Bel-Air Shorts for $50, and a Gym Bag Kit for $200.
