Woodstock at 50: 1969 festival anniversary - celebrate with look back at history

Celebrate the 50th Anniversary of Woodstock

BETHEL, New York (WABC) -- Woodstock Music Festival held August 15-18, 1969, and attracted an audience of more than 400,000 attendees. Originally advertised as "3 Days of Peace & Music", it was held at Max Yasgur's 600-acre dairy farm in Bethel, New York.Woodstock Music Festival pushed the message of peace, love, and music, and was a groundbreaking event in 1969, featuring performances by Jimi Hendrix, the Grateful Dead, Joan Baez, the Who, and other iconic acts.Even at its outset, Woodstock had all the makings of more than a concert. It was a chance for a generation, during a time of civil upheaval and unrest in America, to bring their case for peace and love through music to the forefront.The Woodstock 50th Anniversary concert was canceled for this year, but the exhibit can be visited anytime.For more information visit Bethel Woods Center for the Arts ----------