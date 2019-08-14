Arts & Entertainment

Woodstock at 50: 1969 festival anniversary - celebrate with look back at history

By and Emily Sowa & Brett Cohen
BETHEL, New York (WABC) -- Woodstock Music Festival held August 15-18, 1969, and attracted an audience of more than 400,000 attendees. Originally advertised as "3 Days of Peace & Music", it was held at Max Yasgur's 600-acre dairy farm in Bethel, New York.

Woodstock Music Festival pushed the message of peace, love, and music, and was a groundbreaking event in 1969, featuring performances by Jimi Hendrix, the Grateful Dead, Joan Baez, the Who, and other iconic acts.

Even at its outset, Woodstock had all the makings of more than a concert. It was a chance for a generation, during a time of civil upheaval and unrest in America, to bring their case for peace and love through music to the forefront.

Celebrate the 50th Anniversary of Woodstock

Watch the Exclusive tour of the new "We Are Golden" Exhibit at the Museum at Bethel Woods

Meet the iconic couple from the album cover who are still together 50 years later

Watch locals from Bethel, New York react to the massive festival (1969)

Go Backstage with Sandy Kenyon for a look back at the Woodstock Music and Arts Fair

Watch ABC News' Gregory Jackson report live from the festival (1969)

Hear Woodstock attendees speak out about peace and love (1969)

The Woodstock 50th Anniversary concert was canceled for this year, but the exhibit can be visited anytime.

For more information visit Bethel Woods Center for the Arts.

----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentwoodstockulster countybethelfestivalmusicmusic newsbackstage with sandy kenyonoriginals
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Newark's water problems worsen as calls grow for mayor to step down
Petition to rename portion Trump Tower street after Obama tops 100k
LIVE | Cache of weapons found in Westchester County
Stocks fall sharply after bond market warns of recession
Statue of Liberty inscription is about Europeans, Trump official said
Teen struck in head, father shot during violent home break-in
Search on for speeding driver who struck bicyclist in NJ
Show More
Woman who says Epstein raped her files 1st lawsuit since his death
Lawsuit: Boy suffers permanent brain damage in bullying incident
Lawsuits filed as NY Child Victims Act goes into effect
Babysitter charged after 3-year-old wanders to nearby club overnight
Cyclist struck by vehicle day after NYC sees 3 bike accidents
More TOP STORIES News