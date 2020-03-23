Working remotely? So did Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest!

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Millions of people are working remotely Monday, and so were Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest.Ripa and Seacrest practiced social distancing Monday on, with the hosts and their guests broadcasting from different remote locations."Coming to you live, the homemade edition of," Ryan said."This is the new normal," Kelly added.They did their show live via video chat."Spoiler alert, I've done my own hair and make-up just for today," Kelly said."Well that makes two of us," Ryan added.They began with affirmations."It's OK to feel scared and anxious and alone," Kelly said. "And it is OK to not understand your kids' math."They urged their viewers to be kind:"It's not OK to be upset for people asking you how you are doing," Seacrest said.They were joined by producer Michael Gelman and welcomed loved ones Mark Consuelos and Shayna Taylor, then offered healthy home recipes with humor being the most important ingredient.They brought in famous folk, too."I even made a mug, and and it says 'Live with Kelly and Ryan,'" Carson Kressley said."Relatable" is a word often used to describe both hosts."I have a few friends now that have been diagnosed with COVID-19," Ripa said. "And they are texting me as we speak saying that they have no sense of smell and taste."At this time of great crisis, they showed us again why so many millions of fans consider them friends."We feel the same way you do," Ryan said. "We are anxious, we are a little bit afraid. We at times can get frustrated, but we're trying to make the best of it. And we are so happy that you're here with us today."The offered helpful information, but you can also trust them to find the funny in "boredom busters: and banter, even soliciting ideas from viewers."But try, try to keep it clean," Kelly said. "The kids are home."