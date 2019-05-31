in our backyard

Experience the splendor and wonders of LUZIA! Cirque Du Soleil's new show

By Heather Harkins & Brett Cohen
QUEENS, New York (WABC) -- Cirque Du Soleil has once again captivated audiences with a visually-stunning production of LUZIA, a waking dream of Mexico.

LUZIA will take you on a surrealistic journey through a vibrant world filled with striking artistry.

Aleksei Goloborodko is the resident contortionist with Cirque Du Soleil and one of the circus company's main attractions.

With jaws dropped, audiences marvel at Goloborodko's body mechanics and are stunned by his fluid-like movements into unimaginable positions, it is no wonder that the 24-year-old is also known as "the most flexible man in the world".

LUZIA by Cirque Du Soleil is running until June 9th at the Big Top at Citi Field.

What can you expect?

Traditional expressions of Mexico with a modern twist. LUZIA incorporates rain effects with acrobatic trapeze, hoop diving onto gigantic treadmills, aerial specialists, and football freestylers just to name a few.

"There is rain onstage and we are very wet," said trapeze artist Enya White, "People can sometimes feel it in the audience."

Tickets for New York City performances of LUZIA are now available online and start at $54.

