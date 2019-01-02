ENTERTAINMENT

WWE legend 'Mean' Gene Okerlund passes away

Gene Okerlund, one of the most recognizable voices in the world of pro wrestling, has passed away. He was 76.

Okerlund, who was given the nickname 'Mean Gene' by Jesse 'The Body' Ventura, began his career in the American Wrestling Association (AWA).

He joined the World Wrestling Federation, now WWE, in 1984.

There, he would interview wrestling greats like Hulk Hogan, Andre the Giant, the Ultimate Warrior, and Randy 'Macho Man' Savage.

Beyond backstage interviews, Okerlund also provided commentary for many WWE matches and also sang the National Anthem at the first WrestleMania in 1985. He even got in the ring teaming with Hogan in a wrestling tag match.

In 1993, Okerklund left WWE to join World Championship Wrestling where he would interview wrestlers such as Goldberg, Sting, and Booker T.

He returned to WWE in 2001 where he hosted television programs and starred in a reality show.

He was inducted in the WWE Hall of Fame in 2006.

"WWE extends its condolences to Okerlund's family, friends and fans," the company said in a statement.

