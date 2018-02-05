Your first look at 'Solo: A Star Wars Story'

The first trailer foris here.follows the most beloved scoundrel in the galaxy through a series of daring escapades deep within a dark and dangerous criminal underworld. Viewers will see Han Solo befriend his mighty future copilot Chewbacca and meet the notorious gambler Lando Calrissian in a journey that will set the course of one of thesaga's most unlikely heroes.Fans got an early look at the hotly anticipated film during the Super Bowl broadcast on Sunday evening, but the full trailer was released onon Monday morning.The film stars Alden Ehrenreich, Woody Harrelson, Emilia Clarke, Donald Glover, Thandie Newton, Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Paul Bettany.