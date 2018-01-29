YouTube stars speak out on changes after Logan Paul video

When YouTube came under fire early this year for a controversial video showing the body of a person who committed suicide, the site responded with new rules for posters. And for people who make money on the site, the rules are changing the way they do business.The fallout from that post by Logan Paul continues, with YouTube announcing greater review of the millions of videos posted on the website and stricter guidelines for those who profit from YouTube programming. The decision by one of the biggest stars of social media to post from Japan's so-called "suicide forest" was so controversial that it means a big adjustment for many."It was a mistake, and I think everyone will move on from it," 18-year-old Tanner Fox said. "And it's something we can all learn from and grow from."Fox and 13-year-old Casey Simpson are two of the teens making serious money by uploading videos to YouTube and sharing in the revenue the website earns from advertisers."Basically, YouTube just places commercials in front or in the middle or after all your videos," Fox said.This was a highly automated process until Logan Paul's video caused big brands to pull their advertising in an event young content creators call "Ad-pocalypse.""So much of their revenue was taken away," Simpson said.His content is family friendly, so he wasn't affected. But YouTube started reviewing its content more carefully by having real people review it rather than algorithms.Fox hasn't seen any drop in his income, which is enough to allow him to buy a sports car like the ones he drives in his vlog. We met the guys on a rare day when they were not uploading videos, here as "brand ambassadors" for an app called "Hive." It's part of a business plan that has them sharing 95 percent of their lives.Fox said he has made a bond to his fans."I feel we have that pact, and we're a family," he said. "I really don't hide anything."Fox said that each month, his videos are watched anywhere from 60 to 100 million times.