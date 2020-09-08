Daniel Prude case: Entire Rochester police command staff retiring

ROCHESTER, New York -- Top police leaders in Rochester are retiring en masse amid criticism of the city's handling of the the suffocation death of Daniel Prude, Mayor Lovely Warren said Tuesday.

La'Ron Singletary, the city's police chief, is among those retiring, as is Deputy Chief Joseph M. Morabito and possibly other senior commanders, Warren said.

Warren made the surprise announcement of the retirements at a City Council briefing being held online. Council members had expected the chief to appear in person to discuss ongoing protests over Prude's death.

Prude, a 41-year-old Black man, died several days after an encounter with police on March 23. Officers who found him running naked down the street put a hood over his head to stop him from spitting, then held him down for about two minutes until he stopped breathing. He died a week later after he was taken off life support.

RELATED: Protests rage despite Rochester mayor suspending officers

His brother, Joe Prude, had called 911 seeking help for Daniel Prude's unusual behavior. He had been taken to a hospital for a mental health evaluation earlier that night but was released after a few hours, his brother told officers.

His death sparked outrage after his relatives last week released police body camera video and written reports they obtained through a public records request.

Seven police officers were suspended a day later, and state Attorney General Letitia James said Saturday she would form a grand jury and conduct an "exhaustive investigation" into Prude's death.

Police union officials have said the officers were following their training.

RELATED: Calls for arrest of driver who drove through BLM protest

----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new yorkandrew cuomoprotestpolice cameragrand juryman killedpolice brutalitypolice
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Rochester mayor promises reforms following Daniel Prude's death
NYPD to adopt guidelines for disciplining officer misconduct
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Labor Day violence: 6-year-old shot, teen charged with attempted murder
4 more states added to Tri-State Travel Advisory quarantine list
NY schools to receive 'COVID report cards,' Cuomo says
13-year-old boys arrested in case of 89-year-old woman set on fire
Gov. Cuomo explains why indoor dining is still on hold in NYC
1 killed, 2 injured when gunman opens fire in NYC courtyard
'Live With Kelly and Ryan' kicks off new season in NYC studio
Show More
COVID Updates: NY colleges must notify state if cases reach 100
Police questioning man in fatal shooting of man walking dog
NYC Sanitation chief resigning for mayoral bid, comptroller also running
Ventilation issues delay teachers' return to 21 NYC schools
Derek Hough joins 'DWTS' judges' table for Season 29
More TOP STORIES News